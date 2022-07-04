Morbius, Spider-Man, Pretty Little Liars and more HBO Max premieres coming in July

Like every month, HBO Max expands its catalog including new movies, series and some original productions. Check out all the July releases!

hbo max It is a platform that has a great curatorship in its catalog. Each month manages to bring quite interesting titles from different genres, so that everyone can sit down and watch something. Uncharted is one of the premieres that HBO brings in July. In where to go we tell you what are the most attractive premiere movies and series on HBO Max for this month.

What HBO arrives this month of July

Films

Morbius

One of the villains of the Spider Man universe, who is a doctor whose life is in danger and in order to save himself, he tries an experiment that ends up turning him into a creature of the night: a vampire. Morbius is played by Jared Leto in this film from director Daniel Espinosa. A story that combines science fiction, monsters and superheroes in one place.

When? 1st of July

Uncharted: Off the Map

Starring Tom Holland , Mark Wahlberg , tati gabrielle Y Sophia Ali ; based on adventure video games Uncharted . We will meet Nathan Drake will team up with a treasure hunter named Victor Sullivan to go in search of a great ancient fortune, however, they will not be the only ones who want to find it. Adventures, a mission and a great secret are what this film awaits us.

When? July 8

Spider-Man: No Way Home

One of the highest-grossing movies of 2021 will finally be available on streaming. The third part of the new Spider-Man trilogy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that is, the Tom Holland , gives the character a fresh start. All through an adventure full of action, comedy and a few guests from the multiverse.

When? July 22

sets

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Considered a reboot of Pretty Little Liars , a series that premiered in 2010 and was about a group of girls who when one of them disappears, a mysterious character threatens them with revealing their darkest secrets. “A” is back but now in a new city and with new characters, who will give the story a twist. In addition to what has been seen, it is possible that there is more terror in this proposal.

When? July 29

Almost Fly

A new teen series that comes straight from Germany. In it, we will delve into the lives of three friends who are forced to face their reality in West Germany in the early 1990s. But everything will change, when they discover Hip-Hop.

When? July 29

Rap Sh!t

of the creator Issa Rae , a new comedy arrives that will have eight episodes. In this story, we will meet Shawna, played by Aida Osmann and Mia played by KaMillion ; who became friends in high school and after a few years, they meet again to become Rap singers.

When? July 22

More HBO Max premieres

V for Vendetta – Movie

When? 1st of July

Edge of the Earth – Documentary

When? July 13

Parks & Recreation – Series

When? July 18

Birdgirl (Season 2) – Series

When? July 20th

fantastic friends – Documentary film

When? July 29

Harley Quinn (Season 3) – Series

When? July 29

As you can see, July is full of premieres on HBO Max. Do you already know what you are going to binge?

