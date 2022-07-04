Monclova miners ask for scholarships for their children in medical school

The local elections of the Monclova National Democratic Mining Union asked the state governor to intercede with the Autonomous University of Durango to request scholarships for their children.

In recent days the house of studies inaugurated the Lobos Medical Citymedical school that It currently has 400 students and has a projection of exponential growth for the coming semesters.

Fidencio de León, Secretary General of Section 147, and Francisco Ríos, Secretary General of Section 288, They spoke with Governor Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís in the facilities of the center for higher studies to request his support.

De León explained that a medical school in Monclova and in the Central Region, completes and strengthens the needs of society.

He explained that the generation of new doctors in the same region will allow to satisfy the needs of health professionals.

He added that many children of workers and miners want to pursue this career, but the costs are highfor which they requested the governor of the State to intercede with the rector of the Autonomous University of Durango, so that grant scholarships to the children of the workers of the Democratic Mining Union.