Marvel Picks New Wolverine to Replace Hugh Jackman

MADRID, 4 Jul. (CultureLeisure) –

The new wolverine it is very close to having a face. Taron Egerton has met with Kevin Feigpresident of Marvel Studios, to negotiate on his possible incorporation to the UCM in the skin of Logan. This has been confirmed by the protagonist of Rocketman and the kingsman series which is therefore one step away from succeed Hugh Jackman the role of the iconic mutant of adamantium claws.

In an interview with The New York Times, Egerton revealed to have dated, neither more nor less, than the president of Marvel Studios to discuss the casting of one of his new films. The interpreter also hinted that it could be the Wolverine himself.

“I don’t think it’s wrong to say that. I’d be excited but also apprehensivebecause Hugh is so associated with the character I wonder if it would be very difficult for someone else to do so. But if luckily that’s the case, they’ll give me a chance,” said the actor when asked about the rumors about his signing like the new Wolverine.





This idea does not seem too far-fetched knowing that the sequel to Doctor Strange unlocked the multiverse and changed his face to Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic. Furthermore, the third part of dead pool it could be another chance for a new Wolverine to make an appearance.

Bring to life the popular mutant from the year 2000 to 2017 catapulted Jackman to fame. After interpreting Wolverine for nearly two decades, beginning in 2000 with the first X-Men movie directed by Byan Singerthe actor hung his claws after Loganthe third film of the solo character that was nominated for an Oscar for best adapted screenplay in 2018. Interestingly, Egerton also became known thanks to the adaptation of a comic to the big screen, Kingsman: The Secret Service.whose success would make it a, for now, trilogy.