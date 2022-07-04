Marvel Defines Who Will Follow Hugh Jackman’s Legacy As Wolverine

The new Wolverine is very close to having a face. British actor Taron Egerton (32) met with Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studiosto negotiate about his possible incorporation into the UCM in Logan’s skin. This was confirmed by the protagonist of Rocketman and the saga Kingsman who is one step away from succeeding Hugh Jackman in the role of the iconic mutant with the adamantium claws.

In an interview with New York TimesEgerton revealed having met with, neither more nor less, than the president of Marvel Studios to discuss the casting of one of his new films. The interpreter also hinted that he could be Wolverine himself. “I don’t think it’s wrong to say that. I would be excited but also apprehensive, because Hugh is so associated with the character that I wonder if it would be too difficult for someone else to do it. But if luckily that’s the case, they’ll give me a chance.”expressed the actor about the rumors that point to a signing.

This idea doesn’t seem too far-fetched knowing that the Doctor Strange sequel unlocked the multiverse and changed his face to Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic. Also, Deadpool 3 could be another chance for a new Wolverine to make a brand new appearance. Bringing the popular mutant to life from 2000 to 2017 catapulted Hugh Jackman to fame. After playing Wolverine for nearly two decades, beginning in 2000 with the first X-Men movie directed by Byan Singer, the actor hung up his claws after Logan, the third film of the solo character that was nominated for an Oscar for best adapted screenplay in 2018.

Interestingly, Taron Egerton also became known thanks to the adaptation of a comic to the big screen, Kingsman: Secret Servicewhose success earned him a sequel and a prequel (also directed by Matthew Vaughn) that expanded the universe of the characters. The portfolio of future productions in which the actor who played Elton John will be involved includes the limited series Black Bird (Apple TV)with a release date of July 8, 2022, and the film Tetrisin post-production and with a launch scheduled for 2022.