Mark Wahlberg will bring his Wahlburgers to Mexico through franchises

Wahlburgersthe restaurant and bar chain founded by actor and producer Mark Wahlberg along with his brothers Donnie and Paulwill arrive in Mexico through the franchise format and they hope to open 50 units in Mexico City, the northwest, the northeast, Bajío and the south of the country.

“I am very excited about the possibility of creating a Wahlburger in Mexico”, Said the actor in a video shared to High Level.

The restaurant chain, specializing in gourmet burgers, was founded by the three brothers and the first restaurant opened in 2011 in Hingham, a suburb of Boston, Massachusetts, and in 2014 it had its own reality show “Wahlburgers” about the entrepreneurship of food, inspired by the Wahlberg family’s own dishes.

“We are already in talks with different groups in Mérida, Tijuana and Mexico City interested in developing the brand” commented Alejandro Gómez Colindres, consultant for Wahlburgers and its development in Mexico.

The specialist, who has led the expansion of brands such as Papa John’s, Burger King, and also global Italian brands, added that they are interested in working with potential franchisees who want to be part of Wahlburger’s expansion in the country.

Courtesy

Currently Wahlburgers has 92 restaurants in the United States, Europe and Australia..

In this way, the American actor and producer plans to reach Mexico with his family business to a market that already knows the restaurant segment well. full service. It is estimated that of the 74,000 existing restaurants in the country, some 55,000 are of this type and 19,000 are limited service, according to a study by Ken Research.

The main players in the Mexican market are Alsea, Grupo Gigante, CMR and FEMSA. The restaurant business was hit hard by the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, but brands are adapting to the new circumstances with the dark kitchens and online orders.

The food service market in Mexico would register an annual growth of 5.3% between the period 2022-2027according to Mordor Intelligence.

Although several restaurant brands, especially hamburger brands, are already positioned in Mexico, Wahlburgers seeks to position itself in the country thanks to its main asset: the Wahlberg family. Mark, the most famous brother, is widely recognized around the world. The star of action movies and family comedies (and not as family friendly as Ted)was the highest-paid actor in the world in 2017, taking home $68 million, according to Forbes.

And how much does a Wahlburgers franchise cost?

According to information from the company, a potential franchise partner must have a net worth of 5 million dollars (101 million Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate), of which 1 million must be in liquid assets.

In addition, an initial franchise fee is $30,000 per unit and royalties of 3% of sales, increasing 1% per year to a cap of 5%.

