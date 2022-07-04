Margot Robbie wore an original and comfortable outfit, with a detail that will be all the rage during the summer

Margot Robbie has captured the attention of the flashes in recent daysas he is in the middle of filming the next Barbie movie that will be released in 2023. The actress will be the one who plays the famous Mattel doll, so it is not for less that the spotlights are on her and they notice every detail of her life. The last thing that came out was an outfit that he wore on the set of the film, in which they highlighted sandals from the Birkenstock brand, whose style will be a trend this season.

The film takes place in Los Angeles, in the middle of summer, so it is to be expected that both the actress and her co-star, Ryan Gosling, show off looks corresponding to the beach climate. On this occasion, the celebrity wore a basic white top, a blazer style oversized brown, some mom jeans and pink sandals that are characterized by being very comfortable and are priced at 83 dollars.

Margot also used some accessories very consistent with the outfit: a crossbody in a pink tone as well as the sandals and some golden accessories, such as small necklaces and some rings. About her hairstyle, she was not the great elaboration of her, but being listed as one of the most beautiful actresses, she did not need more than tie up your hair and adorn it with your smile that has fallen in love with millions of fans.

Her makeup was very natural., in shades of pink blush to accompany her summery and casual look, in conjunction with a somewhat undone hairstyle. This new appearance gave an idea of ​​outfits that can be used both at night and during the day, but still feel comfortable with clothes.

And it is that It is not the first time that Margot dazzles with one of her outfits, as she is an artist worthy of inspiration in fashion. Her style is always a surprise on red carpets, events and even in the movies she stars in.

Every day more, the leaks and the paparazzi reveal details of how the recordings are going and how the actors have adapted to the filming of a long-awaited film, especially with what the looks are like when they look characterized as Barbie and Ken. There is no doubt that both on and off the screen Robbie and Gosling are a representation of styling and fashion in the broad sense of the word.

Last year, Warner Bros announced that the Australian would be the one who would give life to the famous Mattel doll in the production that will premiere on July 21, 2023. From that moment on, the audience has been aware of how he will look inside his character and what the outfits he will wear will be like.

Not a long time ago the first images of both Barbie and Ken were released, in the body of Margot and Ryan. The looks surprised fans and left them wanting more, because of how spectacular they look together.