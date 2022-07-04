Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo does not show up at the rally

Cristiano Ronaldo did not show up at the Manchester United rally. The Portuguese champion is the great absent at the resumption of training of the Red Devils led by the new coach Erik Ten Hag. According to reports from Sky Sports UK, the former Ballon d’Or would not have reached his teammates due to “family reasons”. Explanation reported and accepted by the same management of Manchester United. Other players of the English club will arrive in the next few days: for them there was already permission given the prolonged commitments with the national teams.

CR7 at the heart of the market rumors

deepening





Times: Ronaldo has asked for the sale to United

As reported by the Times in recent days Cristiano Ronaldo would have asked United to be sold in case of an offer that is deemed satisfactory by the player and his entourage. The English newspaper says the Portuguese is thinking of leaving Old Trafford to continue playing in the Champions League. After 19 consecutive seasons in the top European competition, CR7 would like to continue breaking records in the Champions League. For its part, the Manchester United has made it known that his number 7 is not for sale.