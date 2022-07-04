Love and Thunder includes 4 Guns N ‘Roses songs, here is the complete list of the chosen songs!

Thor: Love and Thunder includes 4 songs by Guns N ‘Roses, here is the complete list of songs chosen by Marvel Studios! The July 6 will be released in theaters Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film, in addition to the return of Natalie Portman how Jane Foster (who will be able to lift the Mjolnir), we will review Jaimie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after the absence in Thor: Ragnarok) And Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lordalong with the other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

In view of the release of the film in theaters around the world, the Disney unveiled i 12 tracks which will be part of the non-original soundtrack of Thor: Love and Thunderwhich includes as many as four pieces of Guns N’Roses. Here is the complete list:

• Only Time – Enya

• Welcome To The Jungle – Guns N ‘Roses

• Paradise City – Guns N ‘Roses

• Old Spice Sea Chanty – Ginger Johnson

• Fighting – Michael Raphael

• Our Last Summer – ABBA

• Family Affair – Mary J. Blige

• Sweet Child O ‘Mine – Guns N ‘Roses

• Goodies – Ciara

• Hey Ninny-Nonny – Taika Waititi

• November Rain – Guns N ‘Roses

• Rainbow In The Dark – God