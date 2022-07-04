Lena Headey Isn’t The Only One Eliminated From ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: The Two Cameos That Didn’t Make The Cut – CINEMABLEND

The new installment about the god of thunder, directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, hits theaters on July 8.

Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth installment about the thunder god of Marvelhits theaters on July 8. Taika Waititi directs and Chris Hemsworth returns again as the superhero of Asgard. The film features the long-awaited return of Natalie Portman as Jane Fosterwho is now the bearer of the Mjolnir. The film has become one of the shortest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a few years with a duration of approximately two hours. But that is the result of removing a large amount of material. Among the things that did not make the cut are the cameos of two Marvel characters.

Christian Bale, who gives life to the villain hat in Thor: Love and Thunderhas counted in Interview how much Great master What Eiirithe roles of Jeff Goldblum and Peter Dinklage in the MCU, have been cut from the final cut. “I worked with Peter Dinklage, who’s not in the final movie, but I got to work with him. He’s fantastic. I worked with Jeff Goldblum, who’s also not in the final movie”says the interpreter. “As you see, a lot of stuff ended up on the cutting room floor even though it was beautiful, brilliant stuff,” he adds.

Goldblum debuted in the MCU with Thor: Ragnarök in the role of Grand Master, ruler of sakaar and a fan of gladiator fights like the one that pitted the god of thunder against Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). Dinklage, on the other hand, first appeared in the franchise in Avengers: Infinity War. Eitiri is the king of the dwarves, a race of great blacksmiths natural to the kingdom of Nidavellir. He was the one who built for Thor the Stormbreakerthe weapon with which the superhero fought after the destruction of Mjölnir in Thor: Ragnarök at the hands of Hello (Cate Blanchett).

Lena Headey has been removed from ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and her former agency has sued her for 1.5 million dollars

These two aren’t the only characters that haven’t made the cut. Lena Headey also had a role in the film that was eliminated and for which her former agency has sued for 1.5 million dollars. Moreover, originally Thor: Love and Thunder it lasted four hours. Hemsworth saw that version and described it as “very crazy and wild”. Will MCU fans get to see that lengthy montage at some point?

Thor: Love and Thunder It is set after the events that occurred in Avengers: Endgame. After the god of thunder leaves New Asgard and leave it in the hands of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), the protagonist leaves with the Guardians of the Galaxy on a journey that leads to an existential crisis. But Thor will have to return to action when Gorr enters the scene, a villain who seeks to assassinate all the gods. As if that were not enough, the Asgardian hero meets his ex Jane Foster, who is now the bearer of Mjölnir.

