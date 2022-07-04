Leaked image of Chris Hemsworth in Furiosa

Although seven years have passed since the premiere of Mad Max Fury Road, people have not yet forgotten about the promise of expanding this universe with a prequel focused on the character of Furiosa. Although George Miller and company are not yet ready to give information about this project, The first image of Chris Hemsworth as the main villain of this tape was recently leaked.

Through social networks, an image shows us Hemsworth in the role of Dementuswho leaves aside his typical appearance, and now has a large beard and red hair, something that does not stand out much from the beauty standards imposed by this series.

Along with Chris Hemsworth, furious It will also feature the participation of Anya Taylor-Joy, who is responsible for interpreting the leading character. Although it was originally considered to see Charlize Theron, but with technology to make her look younger, at the end of the day it was decided to select the actress from the United States.

At the moment there are no more details about this tape, but considering that the recordings are already underway, It is very likely that at any second we will see more leaked images and official details. In related topics, here you can see the new image of the Andor series. Similarly, an error has been detected at the end of stranger things.

Editor’s Note:

I’m a huge fan of Mad Max, but one of the best elements is that neither movie feels connected. All four tapes can be enjoyed on their own. In this way, I hope that expanding the universe does not ruin this feeling.

Via: Film Updates