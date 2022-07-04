Kris Humphries and Kanye West’s Kim Kardashian engagement rings, compared

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce last year and is now in a new relationship with a celebrity. But her marriage to Kanye West wasn’t the media personality’s first trip to the altar. Kim Kardashian has previously married and two proposals have come with amazing engagement rings. How do the engagement rings she received from her Ye and NBA player Kris Humphries compare? Let’s take a look.

Kim Kardashian has been married 3 times

Kim Kardashian’s first trip down the aisle dates back to 2000, when she was only 19 years old. She married music producer Damon Thomas, who was 10 years her senior. Kim later claimed he became violent and controlling, and the couple separated in 2003.

In 2011, the founder of Skims decided to marry basketball star Kris Humphries. He has since said he understood that the wedding was a mistake on their honeymoon. Just 72 days after their lavish televised wedding, the couple separated.

Soon, Kardashian began dating West and the couple had their first child, North, in 2013. They married the following year. The couple had four children before their breakup last year.

But Kardashian didn’t stay single for long. In October 2021 she hosted Live Saturday night, where he shared a kiss with cast member Pete Davidson during a skit. The Keeping up with the Kardashians star felt a spark between them, so she decided to text him. They have been inseparable ever since.

Kim Kardashian’s engagement rings were huge

Being married three times means Kim Kardashian has worn some engagement rings. According to Us Weekly, not much is known about Thomas’ Kardashian engagement ring, although it is arguably the most model of the lot.

When Humphries proposed, he put a $ 2 million ring on her finger. It featured a central 16.2-carat emerald-cut diamond flanked by two 1.8-carat rocks. The following year, she sold the ring at auction for just $ 620,000.

West offered Kardashian a 15-carat cushion-cut diamond designed by Lorraine Schwartz set in a pavé band. She later upgraded her ring to hers to a 20-karat diamond. The effect was captivating and sparkling, in contrast to Humphries’ more classic ring.

Unfortunately, the thieves stole the rock during a notorious robbery in Paris. The traumatic event resulted in the loss of Kardashian’s engagement ring and other jewelry worth $ 10 million.

Kanye West had 3 engagement rings made for Kim Kardashian before proposing it

Of course, Ye didn’t just go to the local jewelry store to get a ring before asking Kim Kardashian to marry him. In typical Western fashion, everything about engagement was over the top.

He took her to the AT&T Park in San Francisco, which he had reserved for the occasion. A 50 piece orchestra played “Young and Beautiful” while the Jumbotron read “PLEEEASE MARRY MEEE!” Her friends and her family waited on the bench to celebrate with the couple after she said yes.

West’s plan to find the perfect engagement ring was just as elaborate. She didn’t risk finding the right one.

“I’ve worked with four different jewelers,” he explained. “Three rings were made. Only one actually hit Lorraine’s finger [Schwartz]. She has come to the surface “.

If Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson continues to move forward, it could be headed for the altar again. But the first SNL the cast member has a tough challenge if he wants to get over his latest engagement ring. Fortunately for Davidson, Kardashian has already made it clear that she cares more about her spells than she does.

