Kendall Jenner criticized for ruining Kourtney’s engagement to Scott Disick

Kendall Jenner has been criticized for attempting to sabotage her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement with what appeared to be a dig on her ex Scott Disick.

The creator of Poosh, 43, made an investigation into the father of Kourtney’s three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, during the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Now Kendall has faced criticism after pointing out that Scott was missing when she joined her sister Kim, Khloe and Kylie for a family party.

On the program, Kourtney’s siblings also noted that her children were also missing from the meeting, when Kendall exchanged explosive comments.

The American model even wondered how Scott might feel when he got lost.



While chatting with Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Kylie, Kendall asked, “Do you, like, sympathy for Scott?

Before adding, “Like, do you like the position he’s in?

“Because you don’t seem to know.”

“He also had, like, five, six years to, like, get over it,” Kim interjected, looking bothered by his remarks.



Responding, Kourtney explained, “I am sensitive to him and his feelings and I communicate with him about children and make sure he is good, but beyond that, I just got engaged.”

He insisted: “I want to be happy and enjoy the moment”.

Concluding the awkward conversation, Kim: “Guys, are we so fucking crazy we’re talking about this?



“We can talk about it tomorrow and let them enjoy their fucking night.”

Kendall knew at this point that she had crossed the line and said no more on the subject.

After just a few months of dating, Kourtney and rocker Travis announced they were engaged in October after he applied at a Montecito beach hotel.

According to TMZ, Kourtney’s family and friends were also in attendance when Travis asked the big question.

