Keanu Reeves. China removes all its movies from platforms

Keanu Reeves’ films were “banned” in China, because the actor supported a public event in Tibet at the beginning of this year. The famous actor was part of the Annual Benefit Concert of the House of Tibet in its 35th edition along with other celebrities like Cyndi Lauper, Iggy Pop, Laurie Anderson and others.

After the announcement of Keanu Reeves’ participation in the charity event in Tibet, Chinese nationalists staged a protest through social media over the actor’s actions. Since China rejects Tibetan independence.

On the other hand, the recent premiere of the film “The Matrix Resurrections” was boycotted by Chinese nationalists, reflecting low numbers at the country’s box office. And now, the withdrawal of all the actor’s films from Chinese platforms has been announced.

Does China cancel Keanu Reeves?

According to Los Angeles Times, 19 Keanu Reeves films have been removed from the Tencent Video platformexcept “toy story 3“ where the actor of “The Matrix” lends his voice to one of the characters in the animated film. Nevertheless, in the transmission of this film the name of Keanu Reeves does not appear in the credits.

Also streaming platforms such as Youku, Migu, Bilibili and Xigua Video removed the vast majority of movies where the American actor appears. Some reports have even indicated that users who looking for the name of Keanu Reeves On the iQiyi platform, users see the following message:

“Sorry, no results were found related to ‘Keanu Reeves’. Due to applicable laws, regulations, and policies, some results are not displayed.”

Reeves’ discarded films include the original trilogy “Matrix”, “Speed”, “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure”, “Something’s Gotta Give” Y “The Lake House“.

