Monday 4th July 2022 – 11:58 am

# Giffoni2022: July 29 preview of “DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS”

With Lillo Petrolo and Maccio Capatonda

Rome, 4 July – Now that they are “super”, they will have to become heroes: on July 29th at # Giffoni2022 the anticipation grows for the preview of “DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS”, the animated feature film signed by Warner Bros. Pictures. LILLO PETROLO, who already in the last edition had won the affection and attention of the boys and, this time, returns to tell his adventure as a voice, will present the film exclusively to the jurors, with their overwhelming joy and brilliant irony. by Krypto Superdog, together with MACCIO CAPATONDA, voice talent of Asso il Bat-Segugio.



In DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS, inseparable best friends Krypto Superdog and Superman share the same superpowers and fight crime side-by-side in the city of Metropolis. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a makeshift group of pets consisting of Ace the Bat-Hound, MP the pot-bellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel, to manage their newly discovered powers and help him. to save the superheroes.





Jared Stern, expert scriptwriter and consultant for the “LEGO®” films, makes his debut as an animated film director. The screenplay, written by Stern himself with his longtime collaborator John Whittington, is based on the characters DC and Superman, created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is produced by Patricia Hicks, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Jared Stern. Executive producers are John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Nicholas Stoller, Allison Abbate, Chris Leahy, Sharon Taylor and Courtenay Valenti.“DC League of Super-Pets” is a Seven Bucks Production. The film will be in Italian cinemas from 1 September 2022 distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

SHARE ON:













