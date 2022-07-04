Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz return to comedy movies

It is the usual question, and yet there is still no answer: Why are there so many Romantic comedies bad? Or, rather, why can’t every rom-com movie be When Harry Met Sally…or at the very least, The Holiday? Surely it should be easy to write, direct and release a successful romantic comedy. (After all, it’s easy to enjoy them.) Still, every time I get on a plane, I’m faced with the same humorless, spiritually gray options that are hardly worth seeing again.

Cameron Diaz.Photo: Getty Images

Luckily, as of today, there seems to be hope for those hungry for Romantic comedies among us. our favorite actress Cameron Diaz has recently announced that ‘he is not going to retire’ and, in addition, he will make his triumphant return to the big screen in a Netflix movie called Back in Action, in which Jamie Foxx also participates. Now, I don’t know if these two will end up getting together, but I do know that it’s been a long time since I’ve seen Diaz in a comedic role, and that’s enough for me.

As if the comeback of Cameron Diaz wasn’t enough, no less an authority on rom-coms than Julia Roberts is also returning to the genre that launched her career, co-starring in the new movie Ticket to Paradise with another rom-com stalwart, George Clooney. . Yes, you read that right: Julia Roberts and George Clooney will appear together in a movie as ‘two long-divorced parents who impulsively marry.