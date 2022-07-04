‘Journey to Paradise’, the film by Julia Roberts and George Clooney with which we will fall in love with romantic comedies again

Two decades have passed since Julia Roberts star in his latest romantic comedy, but journey to paradise seems to have convinced the actress to return to the world of rom coms. As she recognized in a recent interview, no project of this type had been able to incline her to say yes completely. She will not return alone, she will be with her George Clooney in a story that has all the ingredients to succeed in theaters next fall. We tell you.

What is ‘Journey to Paradise’ about?

A divorced couple embark on a trip to Bali to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they fell into 25 years ago. In love to the bone, Lily plans to marry an Indonesian guy she just met on her college prom trip. The first preview already anticipates that we are facing what could become a classic of romantic comedies, but with a twist. Although it seems that the story revolves around the young couple, the reality is that it will be their parents (and their disagreements) who seem to stay with the show.

A scene from ‘Journey to Paradise’ Universal Pictures

Who stars in it?

Julia Roberts and George Clooney. One of the conditions that the actress set is that he be in charge of giving life to the ex-husband of her character. Wish granted. Plus they’re in the movie kaitlyn dever (believe me), Maxime Boutier, Billie Lourd Y Lucas Bravo. Yes, Gabriel, Emily Cooper’s romantic interest in Paris, makes the leap to the big Hollywood blockbusters.

Who is behind the project?

Ol Parker will be the director. Perhaps the name does not sound too much, but if we say that he has been at the controls of the second part of Mama Mia! or the script of The new exotic Marigold hotel surely things will change. Julia Roberts Y George Clooney They act as producers, which gives an idea of ​​the trust they have placed in Viaje al Paraiso.

Can you see the trailer?

Yes!