Joe Turkel, bartender in ‘The Shining’ and Tyrell in ‘Blade Runner’, dies

“Good evening, Mr. Torrance, I am very glad to see you. What is he going to drink?” Joe Turkel asked Jack Nicholson in ‘The Shining’. Anyone who has seen Stanley Kubrick’s movie will remember Lloyd, the brooding bartender at the Overlook Hotel, who wouldn’t take money from his client. Also unforgettable is the conversation that Roy Batty (Rutger Hauer) had in ‘Blade Runner’ with his creator, moments before he killed him: «The light that shines with twice the intensity lasts half the time. And you have shone with great intensity, Roy, ”instructed Dr. Eldon Tyrell, the owner of the corporation that had created the replicants, also played by Joe Turkel.

Scene from ‘The Shining’ with Joe Turkel at the bar serving Jack Nicholson’s character.



‘The Shining’ and ‘Blade Runner’ shine in the filmography of this actor who died in California on June 27 at the age of 94. With more than a hundred roles in films and series, Turkel retired from the cinema in 1990 after shooting an episode of ‘Miami Vice’ and the space adventure thriller ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’. Born in New York in 1927 into a family of Jewish Polish immigrants, Turkel enlisted in the Army at the age of 17 and fought in Europe during World War II. Back in California, he had supporting roles in feature films and series such as ‘The Great Test’, ‘The Yangtze in Flames’, ‘Kojak’, ‘Harrelson’s Men’, ‘Ironside’ and ‘Bonanza’. With Kubrick he shot, in addition to ‘The Shining’, ‘Perfect Heist’ and ‘Paths of Glory’. A supporter of the Democratic Party and recent defender of the ‘Occupy Wall Street’ movement, his memoirs, titled ‘The Misery of Success’, are scheduled to be published this year.