Joe Biden to present Medal of Freedom to Denzel Washington, Simone Biles and 17 others

By Darlene Superville

WASHINGTON, July 4 (AP).- The President Joe Biden will award the highest honor for a civilian 17 peopleincluding the actor Denzel Washingtonthe gymnast Simone Billes and the late Arizona Republican John McCainwith whom Biden worked in the Senate.

Biden will also recognize Sandra Lindsay, the New York nurse who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the United States outside of clinical trials in December 2020, the White House announced Friday.

Biden’s honors list, which the White House first shared with Associated Pressincludes living and deceased honorees from the world of sports, Hollywood, politicians, the military, academics, civil rights and social justice activists.

The Democratic President will present the medals at the White House next week.

Biden himself has previously been decorated with the medal. President Barack Obama honored him for his public service as a veteran Senator and Vice President by awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2017, a week before they left office.

The Biden Medal recipients “have overcome significant obstacles to impressive achievement in the arts and sciences, dedicated their lives to advocating for the most vulnerable among us, and acted courageously to bring about change in their communities, and in the world, while opening a gap for new generations,” said the White House.

The honor is reserved for people who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values ​​or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant public or private contributions, the White House said.

Biles is the most decorated American gymnast having won 32 Olympic and world championship medals. She is a vocal advocate on issues that are very personal to her, including the mental health of athletes, children in foster care and victims of sexual abuse.

Lindsay became an activist for COVID-19 vaccines after receiving the first dose in the United States outside of clinical trials.

McCain, who died of brain cancer in 2018, spent more than five years as a captive in Vietnam while serving in the US Army. He later represented Arizona in both houses of Congress and was a Republican presidential nominee in 2008. Biden called McCain a “dear friend” and “a hero.”

Washington has been awarded two Oscars, and in addition to being an actor, he is a director and producer. He has also been the recipient of a Tony, two Golden Globes and the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award. He has been a spokesman for years for the national youth education organization Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The other 13 medal winners are:

— Sister Simone Campbell. Campbell is a member of Sister of Social Service and former Executive Director of NETWORK, a Catholic organization for social justice. She is an activist for economic justice and improvements to the US immigration system, as well as health policies.

— Juliet Garcia. A former president of the University of Texas at Brownsville, Garcia was the first Latina to be president of an American university, the White House said. She was named one of the best rectors in the country by Time magazine.

— Gabrielle Giffords. A former Democratic member of the Arizona House of Representatives, she founded Giffords, an organization dedicated to ending gun violence. The activist was shot in the head in 2011 during an event with constituents in Tucson and was seriously injured.

—Fred Grey. Gray was one of the first black members of the Alabama legislature. He was a prominent civil rights attorney who represented Rosa Parks, the NAACP, and Martin Luther King Jr.

—Steve Jobs. Jobs was a co-founder, CEO, and Chairman of Apple Inc. He died in 2011.

— Father Alexander Karloutsos. Karloutsos is an assistant to Archbishop Demetrios of the United States of the American Greek Orthodox Archdiocese. The White House noted that Karloutsos has advised several Presidents of the country.

— Khizr Khan. An immigrant from Pakistan, Khan’s official son was killed in Iraq. Khan rose to international prominence, drawing the wrath of Donald Trump after speaking at the Democratic National Convention in 2016.

amazingnews, @POTUS to award Khizr Khan with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Nation’s highest civilian honor, at the White House ceremony on July 7, 2022! Khizr Khan is the Gold Star father and founder of the Constitution Literacy and National Unity Center. pic.twitter.com/zPYkG3OGON — Dr. Debbie Almontaser (@DebbiAlmontaser) July 2, 2022

— Diane Nash. Founding member of the student organization Student Nonviolent Coordinating CommitteeNash organized some of the most important civil rights campaigns of the 20th century and worked with King.

— Megan Rapinoe She is an Olympic gold medal winner and a two-time Women’s World Cup champion as a member of the US Women’s National Soccer Team. She is a prominent activist for equal pay for women, racial justice, and LGBTQI+ rights and has had White House appearances.

Rapinoe, who was at training camp in Denver when she was called from the White House to inform her of the honor, thought it was a joke or a call from a robot when she saw her phone say “White House,” the soccer player said in a statement. a statement. Rapinoe showed her cell phone to a teammate, who encouraged her to answer her call.

— Alan Simpson. The retired Senator from Wyoming worked with Biden and has been a prominent campaigner for campaign finance reform, responsible governance and marriage equality.

— Richard Trumka. Trumka had been President of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), a trade union organization with more than 12.5 million members, for more than a decade at the time of his death in August 2021. He was President of the United Mine Workers.

— Wilma Vaught. Brigadier General Vaught is one of the most decorated women in American military history, breaking gender barriers as she rose through the ranks. When Vaught retired in 1985, she was one of only seven female generals in the Armed Forces.

— Raul Yzaguirre. A civil rights activist, Yzaguirre was President and CEO of the National Council of La Raza for 30 years. He was the United States ambassador to the Dominican Republic during the Obama administration.