Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck caught looking for sales at the flea market

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Rumor has it that they found their love nest in Beverly Hills. A mansion in which the Bennifer 2.0 could begin their new life together two months after announcing their engagement.

It is speculated that the couple could have acquired this spectacular mansion valued at 56 million euros, which once belonged to Mariah Carey’s ex-fiancé, Australian billionaire James Packer.

And which meets all the needs and services to receive the children of both. Max and Emme, Jennifer’s 14-year-old twins with her ex, Marc Anthony, and Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and nine-year-old Samuel, Ben’s children with Jennifer Garner.

But apparently, the most famous couple in Hollywood not only buy the most luxurious and expensive but also this Sunday they took time to look for some sales and antiques for their next home.

The lovebirds were spotted at the Melrose Trading Post flea market in Los Angeles where Beniffer 2.0 publicly showed their love.

J.Lo wore a black turtleneck top with a long flowing skirt with multi-tone panels and a pair of black strappy espadrille wedges. While Ben Affleck wore a casual look with a white shirt and jeans, while he used a transparent mask to protect himself from Covid-19

The couple did not go alone as they were accompanied by their children Samuel and Emma.

While on Saturday, the couple were spotted shopping for luxury cars at the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars dealership in Beverly Hills.

