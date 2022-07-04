James Cameron could leave the direction of Avatar 4 and 5

The process of working intensively on Avatar: Sense of Water and its continuation seems to have taken its toll on the filmmaker.

james cameron might not direct the upcoming fourth and fifth installments of Avatar, and pass the baton to another director. Released in 2009, Cameron’s original sci-fi film once again demonstrated the director’s penchant for pushing the limits of film technology and breaking box office records.

The incredible success of Avatar made 20th Century Fox gave him the green light to make four sequels. After waiting for technology to catch up with his vision, the first sequel is released in 2022, Avatar: The Water Sense. Many have doubted the success of the film and whether the public is still interested in this franchise, but the record number of views of the first trailer seems to ensure a new success.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the second and third parts of the franchise, which were shot at the same time and will be released a year apart. Production on Avatar 4 and 5 is set to begin next, also jointly, but it’s possible the latter two will be done without James Cameron.

In a recent interview with Empire, Cameron admits that the production of the films of the Na’vi it’s something that takes up all of your time, and you’re going to have to choose between doing more or doing all the other things you want to do with your time. He stops short of saying that he won’t be directing the next two installments, but indicates that the idea is on his mind.

“The Avatar movies themselves completely consume me. I have other things that I’m developing that are exciting. I think that over time -I don’t know if after the third or the fourth- I will want to pass the baton to a director I trust to take over, and thus be able to do other things that also interest me. Or maybe not. I do not know”.

This is a potentially shocking twist, similar to the decision of steven spielberg not to direct indiana jones 5. In both cases, they are film franchises strongly linked to their directors. They are the creators of the projects and it is hard to believe that they would let someone else take over.