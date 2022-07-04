It is difficult to remember a price lower than that of the Seat León in July

A few weeks ago we learned that seats he had decided remove access versions to the range of Lion, in a decision that many potential buyers with more limited budgets did not like and with which the brand sought to increase the profit margin. Still, it is possible to get a Seat Leon for just over 20,000 euros.

This is what appears on the specialized website quecocohemecompro.com. According to the digital portal, accessing the range of Lion possible this July from €20,100 for access version of 110 hp and with the finish style. A promotion that, as the website indicates, will be available throughout the month of July, with which we would be facing one of the bargains of the summer.

Seat Leon

The Seat Leon It is one of the most balanced compacts on the market. The current generation has been on sale for two years. A version that measures 4,368 mm long, 1,800 wide and 1,456 high, leaving a wheelbase of 2,686 mm and a trunk 380 liters load, expandable up to 1,301 folding down the rear seats.

This is the Seat León of access to the range

Among its virtues stand out its design, its equipment, its technological level and its behavior in the march. Few of those who buy a Lion they repent

Seat Leon 2020

The advertised price is for the variant of access to the current range. This is configured with a four-cylinder gasoline engine of 1.0 liters TSI that develops 110 CV of powermanaged by a 6-speed manual gearbox and a front-wheel drive system.

With this block, the Lion of access reaches 197km/h and speed up the 0 to 100km/h in 10.9 secondsand all this accompanied by an average cost of 5.4 liters per 100kmaccording to the WLTP cycle.

Equipped to the top

Meanwhile, its endowment in equipment is more than interesting. The Style finish comes very well equipped as standard. Includes everything listed below: