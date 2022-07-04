Is it advisable to leave it on all day?

The WiFi came to make connecting to the internet much easier.

The wireless connection gives access to Internet without the need to use cables, as was done before, and the device in charge of offering the signal must always be on to obtain 100 percent service.

The signal coming from device or routerwhich sometimes becomes slow due to different reasons, only fails when it is disconnected or due to the absence of light in homes.

Some users prefer to turn off the device when they finish using it to let it “rest”, but is it necessary to leave it on all day?

WiFi designed to last 24 hours?

Manufacturers make their Wifi so that they are on all day, so it should not present any problem.

According to the site SecurityBlindkeep the router turned on, which provides the signal Wifishould not be a reason for debate, since they are designed to be running 24/7 and this should not represent any risk.

What they do point out is that if one wants to “disconnect” it is advisable to turn off the Wifi at night so as not to have distractions at bedtime or when you have small children and take care that they are not awake until late at night.

Another recommendation they offer is that when you are away for long periods, such as vacations, you can disconnect the Wi-Fi, although leaving it on does not generate greater energy consumption.

On the matter of turning it off and on, experts point out that this might slow down the signal, but it wouldn’t cause a major negative effect.

Although they do mention that it is good to turn off the router once every month or two, since this action can refresh the IP address and improve connectivity.