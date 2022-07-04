Increased cancer medicine

At the national level, there has been an increase in the price of medicines for children who have cancer, one only went from costing 4,800 to 6,400 pesos, fortunately there are few minors who have required the support of the Smile Association.

Yolanda Tijerina indicated that a girl who suffers from Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma who is treated at Monclova is the one that has been missing medicine of Methotexatinethis year it was the association that provided it to continue with the chemotherapiesbut the price has not changed much and fortunately I already had it in stock for a long time.

“There are others that do have a shortage, but more in the center of the country, which is the drug L-asparaginase, it interferes with the growth and spread of cancer cells in the body, its price has risen in the last two weeks.”

He invited citizens to continue donating the medicines they no longer use for the benefit of the 21 children with cancer who are being treated, in addition to donating caps to the association or to any other that is also dedicated to supporting children with this deadly disease. .

The Smile association will begin the promotion and approach to the schools and universities so that more young people join this cause, and above all, make the population aware of the importance of joining efforts.