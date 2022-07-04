In a flash! From Jennifer Lawrence’s first family outing to lunch between Al Pacino and Sylvester Stallone

Summer started with everything in the northern hemisphere and celebrities enjoy long days, heat and free time. Whether in the United States or Europe, there is only one thing that the stars can not avoid: the prying eye of the paparazzi who seek to portray them at all times.

In Los Angeles, Jennifer Lawrence was seen walking with her husband, gallery owner Cooke Maroney, and their little baby. The actress was photographed last Friday as she got out of her car wearing a loose dress with a nautical print and showing a lot of love to her little one, whose name is still unknown.

The couple visited Coldwater Canyon and then a 20 million dollar mansion in the elegant neighborhood of Bel Air Are you thinking of moving?

Jennifer Lawrence was seen hugging her little one as she got out of her car on Friday morning. The actress was accompanied by her husband, Cooke Maroney The Gropsby Group – Backgrid/The Grosby Group

In Beverly Hills, two Hollywood megastars got together for lunch. Is about Al Pacino and Sylvester Stallone, who ate a pizza in a bar in the luxurious neighborhood of Los Angeles while they chatted animatedly with each other.

In that same city, but in the Malibu neighborhood, Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, the Argentine Camila Morrone, Tobey Maguire and Lukas Hass They enjoyed an afternoon at the beach anticipating the celebrations of the 4th of July, the day of North American independence.

Al Pacino and Sylvester Stallone chatted and enjoyed classic pizza in Beverly Hills The Grosby Group – Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone enjoyed a day at the beach in Malibu with Tobey Maguire and Lukas Haas The Grosby Group

Also in Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shared an outing with his youngest son, Samuel, which drew a lot of attention. A few days after the 10-year-old collided a Lamborghini with a BMW while visiting a luxury car dealership, the trio returned to another place packed with high-end cars.

The family visited a car dealership Rolls Royce cars in Beverly Hills but this time they made sure the engine didn’t get left on before the little guy got behind the wheel for a bit of a driving game.

After his bumpy stint at a high-end car dealership, Ben Affleck took his son Samuel back to another similar location The Grosby Group – Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Jennifer Lopez smiles as little Samuel walks past a major collection model at a Beverly Hills location The Grosby Group – Splash News/The Grosby Group

Across the pond, in London, Rihanna made her first public appearance after becoming a mom. The singer went to support A$AP Rocky at the Wireless Festival and surprised excited fans when she took her place in front of the stage. The new mother wore an oversized black padded jacket by Prada and black pants.

In the meantime, In Paris, Lily Collins and her husband, Charlie McDowell, skateboarded through the streets of the city. For the occasion, the actress put on a flowery dress, white sneakers and a beige jacket that gave her the perfect look for a summer walk

Rihanna made her first public appearance in London since giving birth to her first child Mega/The Grosby Group

Lily Collins and her husband, Charlie McDowell, skateboarded through the streets of Paris The Grosby Group – KCS Presse/The Grosby Group

After celebrating his 60th birthday at the British GP, Tom Cruise continued to celebrate at Adele’s recital in London’s famous Hyde Park. Accompanied by a mysterious woman, the actor was very happy with the show, to the point of rehearsing a couple of dance steps. The legend of top gun pike a casual look with skinny jeans and a skinny black polo showing off his muscular fitness, completing the look with a suede jacket.