“I’m going to disappear”: Christian Bale will leave acting for a while after ‘Thor 4’ – CINEMABLEND

Christian Bale is about to return to the big screen in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, where he will play the evil Gorr the butcher god. However, this will be one of his last projects now that he has announced a break in his career.

An old acquaintance in the world of superheroes on the big screen is about to take a well-deserved break: Christian Bale, who played Batman in the Christopher Nolan saga and will now return alongside Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman as Gorr the butcher god, the great villain of Thor: Love and Thunder. Although this could be one of his last projects now that he announced that he will leave acting for a while to take a well-deserved break..

In interview with TotalFilmthe Oscar winner and star of titles like Against the Impossible and The Vice President: Beyond Power, revealed that he usually takes a period of rest between films to be able to adapt to the new characterhowever, the pandemic prevented him from doing so and he jumped directly from amsterdamfilm directed by David O. Russell to that of Taika Waititi.

Gorr the butcher god will be the main villain in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.



“I usually need a lot of time between one and another because I can’t change course. I’m very slow. But the way things turned out (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), I had to go straight from David’s movie to Taika’s. It was like a boom, boom. straight to the other“, he mentioned.

I’ve worked way harder than anyone would like, and I think I’m going to go away for a while.

This is what Christian Bale looks like in ‘Amsterdam’ by David O. Russel.



Before filming begins in the new installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that will bring back Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander and Chris Pratt, the protagonist of American Scandal Y Batman: The Dark Knight Risesenrolled in the amsterdamwhose plot Set in the 1930s, it follows three friends who witness a murder, who become suspects and uncover one of the largest plots in American history..

This is how the Funko Pop! Thor naked

This movie was written and directed by David O. Russell, who managed to bring together a notable cast made up of Hollywood stars such as Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert De Niro, Zoe Saldana, Rami Malek, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock and Taylor Swift.

don’t forget that Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters next July 6 in preview and the next day on its regular date. Still don’t have your tickets? Do not worry because here you can get them.