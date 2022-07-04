“I know I’m not Will Smith, but I feel humiliated in ‘El hormiguero'”

Santiago Segura was the last guest of season 16 of the anthill. The actor and director attended the Antena 3 program to present his new film, Father there is only one 3which will be released on July 14.

In the third installment of this family saga, heChristmas comes early in this comedy, whose plot deals with the adventures that the little ones will star in to replace a precious figure of the Child Jesus or the sentimental messes of three generations of this fun and large family.

Pablo Motos asked him if he will make more deliveries than other of his successes, Torrent. “I don’t know if I will do more or not, but the public has to say it”; Sure said.

However, the guest felt disappointed in the treatment that the presenter was giving him: “I know I’m not Will Smith and that this is Spanish cinema, but I feel humiliated”.

Also, Motos had not seen the film despite the fact that Segura’s producer had sent him a link so that the Valencian did not have to go to a cinema.

“I’m disappointed, you haven’t seen it. I’m not Denzel Washington either, but I deserve respect”, insisted the actor and director. “The cinema is very bad and we need support, in France they give 500 million to their productions and in Spain, only 30”, he added.