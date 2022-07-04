“I got nervous”: Carlos Sainz’s father could not hide the emotion after Silverstone

Carlos Sainz He had a weekend at Silverstone that he will never forget. First pole and first win for a driver who grew up around engines. His father, Carlos Sainz, the historic rally driver, could not be present in the United Kingdom, but he could not hide the emotion of the great moment of the motorist part of Ferrari.

One of the culprits Carlos Sainz compete in Formula 1 is his father. The 60-year-old driver, twice world rally champion, instilled in him a love for the tracks since he was a child and even introduced him to his greatest idol in the category, Fernando Alonso. With his first victory, Sainz couldn’t be happier and thanked Chili for their unconditional support.

Chili is her father’s number one fan.

“There have been many people who have supported Carlos Sainz, which has been all these years. The important thing is that he continues to work and understand the car better, something is missing but he is closer. I remember when I won for the first time in Acropolis, which did not arrive, but from then on it was a total change, “he explained in conversation with Dazn.

In addition, he assured that, during the race, his nerves took over him, due to the instructions that Ferrari gave to the young driver from Madrid. On the other hand, he regretted not being able to accompany him, but assured that Silverstone will be a before and after in his son’s career.

“I am convinced that there will be a before and after after Silverstone, this will help him to have more confidence. I have become nervous, especially when they tell him to save 3% on gasoline. I am looking forward to being there but this time it couldn’t be. These are complicated situations, the cars came from behind with also new wheels. There Leclerc had bad luck with the tire issue, since he was leading. I have to talk to Carlos and let him tell me how he has been, we are all very happy,” Sainz concluded.

Congratulations from another idol

After his first victory, social networks were filled with messages of love for Sainz, many famous athletes sent him their congratulations, including Rafael Nadal. One of the best tennis players in history, and an idol of Carlos, dedicated a written meaning to him through Instagram stories.

“Congratulations on your first big win, Carlos,” Nadal posted alongside a Spanish flag.