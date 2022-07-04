“I got nervous”: Carlos Sainz’s father could not hide the emotion after Silverstone

Carlos Sainz He had a weekend at Silverstone that he will never forget. First pole and first win for a driver who grew up around engines. His father, Carlos Sainz, the historic rally driver, could not be present in the United Kingdom, but he could not hide the emotion of the great moment of the motorist part of Ferrari.

One of the culprits Carlos Sainz compete in Formula 1 is his father. The 60-year-old driver, twice world rally champion, instilled in him a love for the tracks since he was a child and even introduced him to his greatest idol in the category, Fernando Alonso. With his first victory, Sainz couldn’t be happier and thanked Chili for their unconditional support.

Chili is her father’s number one fan.

There have been many people who have supported Carlos Sainz, which has been all these years. The important thing is that he continues to work and understand the car better, something is missing but he is closer. I remember when I won for the first time in Acropolis, which did not arrive, but from then on it was a total change, “he explained in conversation with Dazn.

