How much has Tom Cruise earned for each of his movies? These are the millionaire profits that allow him to withdraw at the time he wants | Cinema | Entertainment

Tom CruiseIt’s one of the actors more consecrated in Hollywood. Their characters protagonists of many films They took him to the peak of his career, achieving a fame that makes him a star acclaimed by millions of fans.

Now, many ask themselves the same question: how much is your fortune? Recently, the medium called Just Jared revealed what were the earnings obtained by the American actor throughout his artistic career.

How much money has Tom Cruise made in his movies?

It is no secret to anyone that Tom Cruise earns a lot money in each film that he records, and if you add to this the number of films that he starred in and continues to do so today. If he retired now, he would have no problem living off what he got from these productions, as reported by the Yahoo web portal.

Next, you will see a list from lowest to highest with the movies and the earnings for each of them.

Venture Business (1983): $75,000.

Top Gun: Maverick (1986): 2 million dollars.

Days of Thunder (1990): $9 million.

Night and Day (2010): 11 million dollars.

The Firm (1993): 12 million dollars.

A Few Good Men (1992): $12.5 million.

A very distant horizon (1992): 13 million dollars.

Confessions of a Vampire (1994): 15 million dollars.

Valkyrie (2008): 20 million dollars.

Vanilla Sky (2001): 20 million dollars.

Eyes Wide Shut (1999): $20 million.

Love and Challenge (1996): 20 million dollars.

The Last Samurai (2003): 25 million dollars.

Minority Report (2002): 25 million dollars.

Impossible Mission: Rogue Nation (2015): $25 million + an undisclosed portion.

Mission: Impossible: Fallout (2018): 28 million dollars + an undeclared part.

Impossible Mission: Ghost Protocol (2011): 70 million dollars.

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000): 75 million dollars.

Mission: Impossible 3 (2006): 75 million dollars.

The War of the Worlds (2005): 100 million dollars.

Top Gun: Maverick (2022): Between 100 and 200 million dollars.

According to Celebrity Net Worth review, the sum of all these earnings give a final loot that exceeds 600 million dollars. In his last performance in “Top Gun: Maverick” alone, Cruise earned $13 million for his salary.

It is also said that the actor takes between 10 and 20% of the net collection of movie theaters. The movie is about to hit $1 billion at the worldwide box office and it doesn’t look like it’s slowing down. (AND)

