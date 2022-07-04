How much does Ryan Reynolds make per movie?

Ryan Reynolds He is one of the most popular actors in the Hollywood industry and also one of the best paid. On this occasion, we share some examples of how much do you earn per movie and we tell you everything there is to know about it. Do not miss the details.

It is true that Ryan Reynolds does not appear at the top of the list of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood during 2021, which is headed by figures such as Daniel Craig, Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith, Denzel Washington Y Leonardo Dicaprio.

However, no one doubts that he is one of the best paid artists of recent years, and for samples it is enough to observe that, in 2019, he obtained a total of $27 million for his work in squad 6 (6 Underground), the film directed by Michael Bay in which he shares a cast with Melanie Laurent and Adria Arjonaamong other performers.

Ryan Reynolds with his wife, actress Blake Lively.

Already when talking about the earnings of Julia Roberts, it was mentioned that the actors and actresses, in general, do not have a fixed salary, but rather that it varies depending on the projects that are presented to them. This also extends to the case of the Canadian actor, who, for example, would have obtained $20 million for his participation in Red alert (Red notice), the film in which he works with Dwayne Johnson Y Gal Gadot.

Ryan Reynolds and the keys to his fortune

According to the portal Celebrity Net Worthtowards the middle of 2020 the 45-year-old actor enjoyed a fortune staff estimated at $150 million dollarswhich he did thanks to works such as those of Green Lantern Y dead poolamong many others.

It is evident that this figure must currently be different, because, due to a matter of dates, it does not include the profits obtained by Red alert Y the adam project. Regarding the recent release of Netflix in which he shares a poster with Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner Y Zoe Saldana, Ryan Reynolds would have gotten some $15 million.

This figure far exceeds that received by dead pool (USD 2 million base), but it represents exactly half of the $30 million what he got for Spirited: The spirit of the holidays, another of his films from this 2022.

