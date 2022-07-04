How many post-credits scenes does “Thor: Love and Thunder” have, the new MCU tape | Marvel movie nnda nnlt | SPORT-PLAY

In the next few days, a new Marvel movie will be released and fans of the franchise are delighted with the news. Directed by Taika Waititi Thor: Love and Thunder” is the next film to be released in theaters and which will bring Natalie Portman, Chris HemsworthTessa Thompson and Christian Bale in the lead roles.

Thus, as the famous producer usually does, many people wonder if the feature film will feature additional scenes to its footage. For this reason, below find out if “Thor: Love and Thunder” has post-credits scenes, how many there are and if they are important to the story.

DOES “THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER” HAVE POST-CREDIT SCENES?

If there is something that characterizes the films of the MCUbeyond his action scenes, his stars and his constant references to the comics, is that he always tries to surprise his fans with post-credits scenes with some important revelations.

Thus, we can confirm that “Thor: Love and Thunder” does have post-credits scenes. In this way, we recommend that you pay attention to what happens after the footage, which will last 119 minutes, making the film one of the shortest in Marvel.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” does have post-credits scenes (Photo: Marvel Studios).

HOW MANY POST-CREDIT SCENES DOES “THOR 4″ HAVE?

The fourth Thor movie features two post-credits scenes. The first is shown after the main credits, that is, when the director, the screenwriter, the producers and the actors are introduced, with graphics according to the feature film. This is what we would call a “mid-credits” scene.

After this, the full credits are presented, mentioning all those who worked on the making of the film: From the assistants, through the special effects artists, the wardrobe team, the assembly and more. When these end, the unmissable second post-credits scene comes.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” has 2 post-credits scenes (Photo: Marvel)

WILL THESE SCENES BE IMPORTANT TO THE STORY?

Unlike other studio tapes, these scenes are related to the main plot of the story. That is to say, they do not only deal with funny moments or that complement some joke told during the film. For this reason, fans of the franchise should be attentive to what will be told.

WHAT IS “THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER” ABOUT?

In his fourth film, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) embarks on a journey unlike anything he’s faced before: a search for inner peace. However, the ‘God of Thunder’s’ retreat is interrupted by an assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the deities.

Thus, Thor requests the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), of Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, has the mjolnir and is presented as ‘Mighty Thor’. All together, they embark on an adventure in which they will have to uncover the mystery of Bale’s character’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

CAST OF “THOR 4″