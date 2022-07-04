How and when Jane Foster became Thor

In Thor: Love & Thunder – the new Marvel Studios movie coming out in Italian cinemas this week – Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman, will make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the role of Thor, alongside Chris Hemsworth. A version of the character that derives from the Marvel Comics comics and which debuted in 2015.

Jane Foster’s character actually had already debuted in 1962 on Journey into Mystery 84, as supporting actor of the first Thor stories written by Stan Lee and Larry Lieber and drawn by Jack Kirby. In the comics, Jane was a nurse, initially employed in the study of Dr. Donald Blake, the human alter ego of the god of thunder, with whom she later developed a romantic relationship over time. Later, Jane Foster went on to become a doctor herself.

Then in 2015, the original Thor was declared unworthy to lift his enchanted hammer Mjolnir. At that point, a female version of the character entered the scene, initially with a mysterious identity, who became the protagonist of a series entitled The Mighty Thor (“The mighty Thor”). This series, scripted by Jason Aaron and drawn mainly by Russell Dauterman, was published by Marvel Comics between 2016 and 2018.

At one point, it was discovered that this new version of Thor was just Jane Foster, the historical lover and girlfriend of the God of Thunder, that he was also fighting a battle with breast cancer and that he had taken possession of Mjolnir to fight against supervillains like Malekith, Darius Agger (Minotaur) and the Absorbing Man. In Italy, these stories were published by Panini Comics in the volumes of the series Marvel Collection (while the entire cycle of Aaron will be republished in the series Integral Marvelin Bonelli newsstand format).

By wielding Mjolnir, Jane Foster assumed physical abilities identical to those of the Asgardians and came into possession of all the powers of the thunder god, such as strength, agility, speed, reflexes and endurance at superhuman levels, the ability to fly, travel between dimensions, emit discharges of electricity and manipulate atmospheric agents.

Each time Jane became Thor, her illness was magically blocked, but when she returned to human form all the benefits of health treatments were canceled, resulting in a worsening of the cancer. She then went on to play the role of Thor until the original thunder god was again declared worthy of raising Mjolnir. In the meantime, she has also been part of some Avengers formations.

In theaters, Jane Foster made her debut in Thor of 2011 and then return two years later in Thor: The Dark Worldabsent from Thor: Ragnarokinstead appeared fleetingly in Avengers: Endgame of 2019. Unlike comics, Jane Foster is a scientist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a physicist to be precise. From what was declared by Natalie Portman already in 2020, also in Thor: Love and Thunder Jane Foster will be dealing with cancer.

Out July 6, Thor: Love and Thunder it will be the fourth film in the thunder god movie saga after Thor, Thor: The Dark World And Thor: Ragnarok. Directed and co-written by Taika Waititi, it will also feature Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr the butcher of the gods), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon) and Russell Crowe (Zeus).

Read also:

Enter the Telegram channel of Fumettologica, click here. Or follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.