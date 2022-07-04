HC: The contemporary tribute to Elsa Schiaparelli

A moment from the Schiaparelli fashion show



The Musée des arts décoratifs is set up for the grand opening tonight, when the spotlight will turn on «Shocking! Les mondes surréalistes d’Elsa Schiaparelli », the Parisian exhibition dedicated to the stylist who is the symbol of surrealism. The atmosphere is that of great occasions. Celebrities in the front row. From stylist friends and friends of the house Olivier Rousteing, Gherardo Felloni And Walter Chiapponi to celeb like Emma Watson, Rita Ora And Marisa Berenson.

Everything is ready for the great tribute to the couturier signed by her contemporary heir, Daniel Roseberry, who, excited backstage, confesses that he felt entitled for the first time to «be closer to his work. This season I wanted to convey a more fun spirit, with a collection that would let people see the joy and fun that were in designing it ». Alongside an almost childish approach, given that the soundtrack ranges from citations to Jurassic park and references to Star wars. “These are the films that accompanied my youth and that tell a romantic and innocent approach”, continued Roseberry.

From a staircase illuminated by a light, like an ideal stage, the models descend. The first look is a velvet jacket, the dominant material in the collection, embroidered with grapes inspired by the maison’s archive. Corsets and bustiers that mark the waist give a touch of seduction together with bare skin. Suits are tied at the waist by a sculptural belt, while imaginary birds rest on sumptuous straw hats. Huge earrings themselves become an integral part of the clothes.

Seductive guêpière fastenings enclose the body, like the infinite metal and pearl chains that mark the silhouettes. Three-dimensional blooms instead stand out on the bodices and on the sleeves of the gowns, another reference to the history of the couturier, who today lives more clearly than ever. (All rights reserved)