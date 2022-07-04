HBO Max: The movie starring Nicolas Cage will make you think about predictions about the world | TRAILER

Since its arrival in the streaming market, HBO Max has established itself as strong competition for other platforms that already monopolized this market, mainly because it has included various iconic series in its catalog that are considered classics, such as Friends, Sex and the City, The Office, among others.

On this occasion, we have made the selection of a film production full of suspense, science fiction and apocalyptic terror, which has even positioned itself as one of the favorites within this category; starred the famous American actor Nicolas Cage, who has participated in other productions such as “The Legend of the Treasure”, “Contracara”, “Pig”, “The Lord of War” and “The Weight of Talent”, which It was launched in 2022.

What is “Omen” about?

This new production is entitled “Knowing”, or in Spanish “Presagio”, which was launched in 2009 and has a duration of two hours and one minute; was written by Ryne Douglas Pearson, Juliet Snowden, Stiles White under the direction of Alex Proyas.

The film is located in the year 1959, and begins at the William Dawes elementary school, where a teacher proposes to all her students to create a time capsule where for fifty years they will keep various drawings that they will make with the theme “vision of the world”. future”.

A movie about the future

After reading some terrible predictions in a time capsule that little Lucinda Embrey wrote, an astronomy professor believes that his family will play an important role in some events that are about to happen, because he discovers that the little girl wrote a series of numbers, the which could give rise to various phenomena related to the end of the world.

Below we show you the trailer for this film hosted on HBO Max that also featured performances by Rose Byrne, Chandler Canterbury, Ben Mendelsohn, Adrienne Pickering, Tamara Donnellan, Brett Robson, Lara Robinson, and Nadia Townsend:

