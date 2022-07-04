Happy birthday Maverick! Tom Cruise turns 60 with flying colors

Reading time: 3 minutes

In 1986 the character of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell helped catapult the acting career of young Tom Cruise, who was already beginning to stand out as one of the most charismatic young actors in Hollywood, but who undoubtedly could not imagine that he would become one of the most recognized, acclaimed and millionaire American actors. .

Thomas Cruise Mapother IV was born on July 3, 1962, in Syracuse, New York, the son of Mary Lee Pfeiffer, a special education teacher, and Thomas Cruise Mapother III, an electrical engineer, both originally from Louisville, Kentucky, although his father had a great German, Irish and English descent. He was the eldest of 4 children and during his childhood they constantly changed addresses, so that by the age of 14 he had passed through 15 different schools in the United States and Canada. The following year, he finally settled in GlenRidge, New Jersey, with his mother and her new husband, and while in college High SchoolTo the surprise of many, he made the decision to become a priest.

He was in seminary for a couple of years, and at 18 he decided to drop out to pursue an acting career, so he moved to New York—without much success—working as a bus attendant. So he went to Los Angeles to pursue television opportunities. He signed on with the CAA agency to be his representative and soon landed opportunities, including his debut in cinema in the movie “Endless Love” (1981), where he had a small role.

That same year he participated in “Taps” (1981) where he shared credits with several then unknowns who would also become movie stars later, such as Timothy Hutton, Sean Penn and Giancarlo Esposito; and helped them all in their careers. In 1983 he had 3 participations in “The Outsiders”, “The Right Moves” Y “Risky Business”, the latter ended up being a classic that gave Cruise’s career a good boost.

But his big break was with “Top Gun” (1986) and later “The Color of Money” (1986) by Martin Scorsese, and sharing credits with Paul Newman, with whom he achieved great chemistry on screen. Later on, Cocktail was a box office success, but highly criticized; and later the acclaimed Rain Man, by Barry Levinson that won the Oscar for Best Picture, and sharing credits with Dustin Hoffman.

In 1989 Oliver Stone gave him the opportunity to “Born the Fourth of July” for which he was widely recognized for his work, winning the golden-globe for best drama actor, the Chicago Film Critics Award, People Choice Awards and nomination for best actor at the awards BAFTA. Already in the ’90s the successes continued with “Days of Thunder” (1990) and “Far and Away” (1992) which co-starred with Nicole Kidman, then his wife. After “The Firm” (1993), “Interview with a Vampire” (1994) and in 1996 came the great franchise of fame and money for him: “Mission: Impossible”.

Already in the 2000s he worked for the first time with Steven Spielberg in “Minority Report” (2002), also standing out in his work on “The Last Samurai” (2003), “Collateral” (2004) and “War of the Worlds” (2005); as well as the second and third parts of “Mission: Impossible”. Cruise also founded his production company in 1993 together with his agent Paula Wagner, Cruise/Wagner Productions, who participated as a producer in “Mission: Impossible” 1996 and with the company he has been associated as a producer in several of the films in which he has appeared, including the franchise of “Mission: Impossible”, “The Others” (2001), “Vanilla Sky” (2001), “Without Limits” (1998) and others.

Regarding his personal life, he has been married three times: with Mimi Rodgers from 1987 to 1990; with Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001 with whom he had 2 children; and Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012, with whom he had another daughter. Although he has won a wide variety of awards for his work, including Golden Globes, he has not received an Oscar from the United States Academy of Motion Pictures. But that does not prevent him from continuing to be one of the darlings of the public for his great versatility over the years, to create memorable characters in all kinds of genres, stories and working with a wide variety of great directors.