Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Will Poulter thanks Marvel for support with diet and training | Cinema

During a chat with US Weekly, Will Poulter is back to talk about his physical transformation to shoot Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3from May 2023 in cinemas.

The actor explained that alone it would have been impossible to get the muscle mass needed to perform Adam Warlockand thanked Marvel for the support:

There were some difficulties with the physical preparation related to the character. I’m not inclined to talk about it because I still don’t know what the result was, so I’m a little nervous about saying even the slightest thing until I see if everything I’ve done made sense. But I can say that I have received incredible support and could not have had more help with diet and training, it was a key element and certainly not something I could have done on my own.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be in theaters on May 23, 2023. In the cast, once again, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn. Will Poulter will be Adam Warlock.

