GIFFONI2022, Lillo and Maccio Capatonda for the preview of DC League of Super-Pets

The July 29 to # Giffoni2022 the expectation is growing for the preview of DC League of Super-Petsthe animated feature film signed by Warner Bros. Pictures. To present the film exclusively to the jurors, will be Lillo Petrolovoice of Krypto Superdog, along with Maccio Capatonda, voice talent of Asso the Bat-Hound. The film will be in Italian cinemas from 1 September distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

In DC League of Super-Pets, inseparable best friends Krypto Superdog and Superman share the same superpowers and fight crime side by side in the city of Metropolis. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a makeshift group of pets consisting of Ace the Bat-Hound, MP the pot-bellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel, to manage their newly discovered powers and help him. to save the superheroes.

Jared Stern, expert scriptwriter and consultant for “LEGO®” films, makes his debut as an animated film director. The screenplay, written by Stern himself together with his longtime collaborator John Whittingtonis based on the DC characters and Superman, created by Jerry Siegel And Joe Shuster. The film is produced by Patricia Hicks, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Jared Stern. Executive Producers are John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Nicholas Stoller, Allison Abbate, Chris Leahy, Sharon Taylor And Courtenay Valenti.