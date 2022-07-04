from July 4 to 10, 2022

The growing catalog of hbo max It is gradually becoming strong thanks to its great values: quality series and movies that arrive on the platform weeks after their theatrical release. In that sense, today we tell you everything that is new this week on HBO Max, running July 4-10, 2022. It is not the longest in its history, but it does have some noteworthy titles. We recommend two of them before giving way to the complete list of the next seven days, made up of six contents.

Ready Player One – July 6

The film directed by steven spielberg and based on the novel by Ernest Cline is one of the great tributes of the last decade to the popular culture current and always, with special emphasis on video games or science fiction movies. In the world that Ready Player One presents us, many people from a dystopian future prefer to get into the virtual reality game Oasis to escape from the hardships of everyday life.

Fantastic Friends (Season 1) – July 9

The main Harry Potter saga may have come to an end, but there are plenty of stories left to explore. HBO Max also thinks so, which this week premieres Fantastic Friends, a documentary series starring James and Oliver Phelps, the charismatic Weasly twins. The Phelpses travel to different locations and cast other celebrities as their guides to the scene, including co-stars like Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasly) and Maisie Williams from Game of Thrones.

All the premieres this week on HBO Max