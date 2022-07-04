From De Niro to Nancy Pelosi, Elio Germano and Ariana Grande: famous Molisans

The arrival of Nancy Pelosi at Fornellito visit the house where the mother was born over a century ago, is an opportunity to think back to how many characters of Molise origin have made a career, some prophets at home, many others around the world.

If the Italians were a people of saints, poets and navigators, then the Molisans are people of actors mainly, or more generally of artists. The number of Molise celebrities from the small and big screen is impressive, but many others have shown their talent in the arts much more than in the field of entrepreneurship, politics or sport.

To put together as many names as possible and draw up a sort of Top20Primonumero.it made use of lists scattered around the web, some updated and others not, also because forgetfulness is always around the corner.

In our special ranking of the 20 most famous Molise people, it is impossible not to start from Robert De Niro, whose great-grandparents were from Ferrazzano, a two-time Oscar®-winning actor and star of dozens of unforgettable films. Behind him we put Don DeLillo, an icon of contemporary American literature, with roots in Montagano. So a local talent that has recently left us as the singer from Campania Fred Bongusto. And then Elio Germanoactor originally from Duronia, Aldo Biscardi TV journalist from Larino, Benito Jacovitti, cartoonist from Termoli, Paul and Mira SorvinoHoolywoodian actors originally from Casacalenda, the speaker of the US Chamber Nancy Pelosi from Fornelli, the writer of Guardialfiera Francesco Jovine and the actor John Lynchmother of Trivento.

Curious to note how in one of the historical films of the nineties, the timeless ‘Goodfellas’, De Niro starred alongside another famous Moliseian such as Paul Sorvino, father of Mira who a few years later also won an Academy statuette .

But as mentioned, everyone has their own personal list, like the one published some time ago by the journalist and professor Roberto Colellaor the one available on the site of Forche Caudineor the publication of the magazine of the Arturo Giovannitti Foundation (photo below).

Drawing inspiration from those, Primonumero publishes two, dividing the celebrities between those still alive and those who are no longer there but have left an indelible trace of themselves.

CHARACTERS IN LIFE

Elio Germano – actor – father originally from Duronia

John Lynch – actor – mother originally from Trivento

Robert De Niro – actor – great-grandfather from Ferrazzano

Antonello Venditti – singer – Molise father from Campolieto

Sergio Castellitto actor – father originally from Campobasso

Serena Rossi – actress and singer – parents from Montefalcone nel Sannio

Tony Vaccaro – photographer – born in the USA but then moved to Bonefro

Paul Sorvino – actor – mother of Casacalenda

Mira Sorvino – actress – Casacalenda

Antonio Cornacchione – comedian – originally from Montefalcone nel Sannio

Chiara Gamberale – writer – original family of Agnone

Domenico De Masi – sociologist – originally from Rotello

Antonio Di Pietro – judge and minister – originally from Montenero di Bisaccia

Don DeLillo – writer – parents from Montagano

Emilio Gentile – historian – originally from Bojano

Neri Marcorè – actor and conductor – mother originally from Montenero di Bisaccia

Nancy Pelosi – US Camera speaker – mother originally from Fornelli

Alessandra Mastronardi – actress – father originally from Agnone

Luca Laurenti – actor – original parents Bagnoli del Trigno and Salcito

Maria Di Biase – comedian – originally from Bonefro

Domenico Iannacone – journalist – originally from Torella del Sannio

Greta Ferro – model – originally from Campobasso

Vito Gamberale manager – original family of Agnone

Roberto D’Alimonte – political scientist – Guglionesi

Maria Rosaria Russo – actress – originally from Termoli

Gabriele Muccino – director – family originally from Salcito

Silvio Muccino – director-actor – originally from Salcito

Edoardo Siravo – actor – family from Roccaravindola

Giulio Base – actor – mother originally from Mirabello Sannitico

Herbert Ballerina – comedian – originally from Campobasso

Massimo Ciavarro – actor – family from Salcito

Stefano Sabelli – actor, director – originally from Campobasso

Giorgio Careccia – actor – originally from Campobasso

Tony Dallara singer originally from Campobasso

Giuseppe Tabasso – journalist – originally from Campobasso

Fedele La Sorsa – sports journalist – originally from Termoli

Ariana Grande – singer – Gildone’s original great-grandparents

Maccio Capatonda – comedian – mother originally from Montenero di Bisaccia

Paolo Di Paolo – photographer – Larino

Basso Cannarsa – photographer – Termoli

Pasquale Gravina – volleyball player – Campobasso

Giuseppe Rossi – football player – mother of Acquaviva d’Isernia

Patrick Cutrone – footballer – father of Campobasso

Alberto Aquilani – footballer – Filignano’s grandparents

Mirco Antenucci – footballer – Roccavivara

Matias Vecino – footballer – grandparents from Torella del Sannio

Maria Centracchio – judoka – Isernia

Alice Pasquini – artist – grandparents of Civitacampomarano

Ignazio Visco – economist – original Colli al Volturno family

Rocco Sabelli – manager – Agnone

Andrea Mascolo – horse breeder – San Giacomo degli Schiavoni

Ettore Maria Colombo – journalist – Termoli

Elena D’Amario – dancer – mother of Termoli

Valerio Farina – stylist – Termoli

Antonio Forcione – musician – Montecilfone

Luca Ciarla – musician – Termoli

Cristina D’Avena – singer – father from Termoli

Toquinho – grandfather singer originally from Toro

Stefano Benni – writer and playwright mother originally from Baranello

Francesca Colavita – scientific researcher – Campobasso

CHARACTERS NO LONGER LIVE

Fred Bongusto (singer) originally from Campobasso

Flavio Bucci (actor) father from Casacalenda

Aldo Biscardi (journalist) originally from Larino

Antonio Cardarelli (doctor) originally from Civitanova del Sannio

Benito Jacovitti (cartoonist) originally from Termoli

Eddie Lang (musician) parents originally from Monteroduni

Celestino V (Pope) originally from Sant’Angelo Limosano

Mario Lanza (musician) father originally from Filignano

Francesco Jovine (writer) originally from Guardialfiera

Frank Monaco (photographer) parents from Cantalupo del Sannio

Vincenzo Cuoco (writer and political scientist) originally from Civitacampomarano

Arturo Giovannitti (trade unionist) originally from Ripabottoni

Gino Marotta (artist) originally from Campobasso

Gaetano Scardocchia (journalist) originally from Campobasso

Vincenzo Tiberio (doctor) originally from Sepino

José Greco (dancer) originally from Montorio nei Frentani

Giovanni Boccardi (astronomer) originally from Castelmauro

Aldo Masciotta – fencer – Casacalenda

Roberto Rivelino – football player – Macchiagodena

Fratelli d’Inzeo – Olympic athletes – Montecilfone

Mino Pecorelli – journalist – Sessano del Molise

Giose Rimanelli – writer – Casacalenda

Mario Tanassi – politician – Ururi

To these we add two names as unconfirmed sources refer to Molise roots, namely the stylist Laura Biagiotti and the American singer Dean Martin, originally from Abruzzo but according to some of a Molise mother.