Fortnite: the risks you should know before selling your account | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Epic Games prohibits the buying and selling of accounts on Fortnite. Players should be aware that the system may detect the transfer and permanently ban the account. However, the system is not perfect: there are those who manage to hide the transaction and things happen as if nothing happened.

However, there is one thing sellers need to know about how much personal and sensitive information can be leaked if they sell an account. Fortnite no more.

account sellers in Fortnite they should know that data such as PlayStation link, most used passwords (in case you suddenly sold the account), email, phone number, etc. will be linked with the account.

Therefore, the buyer would not only acquire the account advances in Fortnite, but also some of the most valuable personal data; even a possible password with which to try to log in to the email.

You should also know that you will not be able to use the official means of Epic Games to offer the account. Otherwise, the developers will detect the sale and proceed to ban the account.

FORTNITE | How to know the price of your account

If you’ve ever wondered about the value of your account Fortnite, there is an easy way to check it. However, please note that buying or selling accounts is against the terms and conditions.

What you should do is visit fortnite.gg, which serves as a calculator for cosmetic items. Simply add the value of all cosmetic items to your account. Fortnite and the system will display the value in V-Bucks. After that, players can convert their V-Bucks to the local currency to find out the value of the account.

Please note that the calculator is not 100 percent accurate. For example, it doesn’t add any value to Battle Pass skins since they were purchased as part of the bundle. In reality, these outfits are incredibly valuable as they will never return to the game.

