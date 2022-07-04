Entrepreneurs from Veracruz will seek the ‘return’ of Red Sharks

the people of Veracruz He is close to having football again in his state. It will be some businessmen and a television station who will seek to buy a franchise of the Expansion Leagueas reported by the RÉCORD collaborator, louis castle.

Jose Luis Lima Francostate finance secretary, gave an interview to ESPN noting that the government will only support what is necessary in said acquisition, so unlike previous years, public servants will not be involved.

“For a few months the name of Jose Luis Lima Franco He jumped into the soccer arena, curiously he holds the position of Finance Secretary of the government headed by Cuitláhuac García. A month ago, this official indicated that at the end of the year they will begin the remodeling works of the Luis ‘Pirate’ Fountain Stadiumand just a few days ago he gave an interview to the experienced colleague and journalist from ESPNMarcela Reséndiz, where the man who moves the finances of Veracruz assured that they will buy a franchise of the MX Expansion League that it is valued at about 50 million, but that it will be local businessmen and a “national television network” who do it, and as usually happens in the discourse of politicians: the government will support only what is necessary,” he wrote louis castle.

The Veracruz Red Sharks They were disaffiliated at the end of 2019, due to the economic problems they were going through, and the fact is that the club had debts with the players and members of the club.

