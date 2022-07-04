Enemies under the sea’ with Tom Hanks will have a sequel

The adventures of Commander Ernest Krause during World War II will continue beyond Greyhound: Enemies Under the Sea in a new movie that will naturally star Tom Hanks again and will also be released directly on the Apple TV+ platform.

Leading the American destroyer USS Keeling, called Greyhound in naval code, the mission for which we met Krause was the to escort a fleet of merchant ships delivering supplies to the UK through the waters of the North Atlantic. On his way he had to face to the harassment and ambushes of several German submarines trying to destroy the convoy.

Based on the novel The Good Shepherd (The Good Shepherd) written by Briton C.S. Foresterand published in 1955, it was Hanks himself who, in addition to acting as the main character also took charge of the adapted script. In principle, Greyhound: Enemies Under the Sea was due to be released in theaters, but restrictions caused by the pandemic postponed the release until finally Apple ended up taking over the distribution rights after paying a million. A success, for the streaming service, because it also It has become one of the most watched movies on the platform. since its premiere in July 2020.





And although, also initially, Hanks was reluctant to have Greyhound released without first going through the big screens, finally it seems that he has been satisfied with the agreement and the results. The proof is that, according to Deadline, the Playtone production company of which he is the founder together with Gary Goetzman has reached an agreement with Apple + to carry out several projectsboth in terms of movies and series, in the coming years, and the plans include making a sequel to greyhound. What has not yet transpired is if he would also direct it, like the first, Aaron Schneider.

Among these numerous collaborations for the future, one of those that was already included and in the process of filming is the miniseries Masters of the Airfollowing the line of the series also set during the Second World War of blood brothers Y ThePacificwith Hanks and Spielberg producing.

Other recent feature films in which Playton has participated with Tom Hanks as the protagonist is finch, the post-apocalyptic science fiction proposal which was also acquired by Apple TV+ and released in November, and the western big world news, which did have a theatrical release (later, the first platform on which it was released was Netflix). And among the next releases will be the biopic Elvis that he will present at Cannes, and although he has austin butler playing the king of Rock, Hanks intervenes in a secondary character, but relevant as businessman “Colonel” Tom Parkermanager of Elvis Presley.

