Elliot Page shared a new and symbolic photo after his gender transition: “I never thought I would love it”

Elliot Page at the MET Gala (Reuters)

Elliot Page released some big news since coming out as a trans man in 2020. The Oscar nominee shared his new passport photo with his followers on Instagram: “I never thought I’d love a passport photo,” the actor said.

Elliot, whose transition is reflected in the third season of “The Umbrella Academy” with his character Viktor instead of Vanya, began his physical transition after coming out as a trans person and demanding to be called by his new name and he/they pronouns .

December 1, 2020through his social networks, the actor declared transgender with a written message that went viral. “Hello friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are him/them and my name is Elliot.. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have reached this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me throughout this journey. I can’t begin to express how extraordinary it feels to finally love who I am. Enough to pursue my authentic self. I have been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity, and your relentless work to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and keep fighting for a more loving and equal society.”, began his statement.

“I love being trans and I love being queer (…) To all trans people who face harassment, self-loathing, abuse and threats of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better . All my love, Elliot,” she finished.

Jennifer Garner, Elliot Page, and JK Simmons at the Oscars (Reuters)

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey a year later, he had already revealed feeling “stuck” for years. At the premiere of “Juno” at the Toronto Film Festival he wanted to wear a suit, but the studio told him, “No, you have to wear a dress.” And although today he sports a toned abdomen and arms, at that time he lost weight and dealt with panic attacks so severe that they sometimes caused him to collapse. “It’s all a manifestation of that trauma and discomfort that is a disproportionate problem for transgender people.”

In a lengthy and candid interview with cover with TIME magazine, the actor Elliot Page narrated how the process of finding himself was until he made the announcement of his gender identity. “I was finally able to completely become who I am,” said the Canadian interpreter, who also told the publication that he was underwent breast surgery as part of his transition to continue his life as a trans man.

During the dialogue, Page admitted that for a long time i had felt a disconnection between the way the world saw him and how he felt. “I never recognized myself. For a long time I couldn’t even look at a picture of myself”, assured the actor to the magazine, which for the first time had a transgender man on its cover. He also highlighted the powerful role clothing plays in gender identity, revealing that the process of getting ready and dressing for the red carpet often became “excruciating”.

During the pandemic, and supported by those who found success in Hollywood living authentically, such as Janet Mock and Laverne Cox, and trans writers, “shame and discomfort” gave way to revelation. “I was finally able to accept being transgender and allow myself to fully become who I am”. This led to a series of decisions. I needed a different name. Elliot told the magazine that he always liked that name because of the movie “ET”, the child protagonist of Steven Spielberg’s film is called that.

