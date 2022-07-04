El Hormiguero: Santiago Segura, disappointed with an ugly gesture by Pablo Motos in ‘El Hormiguero’: “I feel humiliated”

‘El Hormiguero’ closed its 16th season this Monday with the visit of a collaborator of the program such as Santiago Segura as a guest. The film director and actor from Madrid spoke with Pablo Motos about the film ‘Padre no hay más que uno 3’, which will be released in theaters on July 14.

The last interview of the 2021-2022 academic year has not started well, since Pablo Motos has admitted that he has not seen ‘Father there is no more than one 3’, for which Santiago Segura has been disappointed with the host of the entertainment space of Atresmedia which is broadcast from Monday to Thursday from 9:45 p.m. Antenna 3. “I am ‘infinity’. I am not Will Smith, nor Robert Pattinson, nor Denzel Washington, but we are friends. You don’t know how excited it is for my friends to see the film,” said the filmmaker. “I feel humiliated,” he asserted.

Santiago Segura has left it in the hands of viewers that the saga ‘Father there is no more than one’, which is in its third installment, surpasses that of ‘Torrente, the foolish arm of the law’, of which he shot five installments. “It’s a mystery. The public is always the one that takes you to the places. In these films I really enjoy the receptivity of the people, who leave happy. We know that there are about two million people who like this absurd family that we have created”, commented the winner of three Goya Awards.

The plot of ‘Father there is no more than one 3’ takes place at Christmas, but the film is going to be released in the summer, a fact that has caught the attention of Pablo Motos. “In summer there are two months for people to go to the movies and at Christmas there are two weeks,” argued Santiago Segura, who recalled that ‘Jungla de cristal’ and ‘Gremlins 2: the new generation’ also came to theaters of cinema in summer despite the fact that the plot took place at Christmas and that both were a box office success.

Pablo Motos has pointed out with a certain sarcasm that ‘Father there is no more than one 3’ will not be the only premiere of Santiago Segura in 2022, since at Christmas the second part of ‘A todo tren’ is scheduled to be released. Destination Asturias ‘, which has made his guest uncomfortable again. “You are nice. As it is the last program… Pablo, really, I insist, that I am not Denzel Washington but a minimum respect”, the one from Carabanchel has snapped at Requena, who has accused him in turn of not respecting to Omar Montes for not including the one from Pan Bendito in the trailer for the film. “Because he is a megastar who is the surprise of the film,” the filmmaker defended himself.

Both the interviewer and the interviewee have become more serious when they recalled that the filming of ‘Padre no hay más que uno 3’ was affected by the sixth wave of Covid-19. “I had been two years with the two doses of the vaccine, the mask and all the precautions and I had not caught it, but the Omicron was very infectious and Antonio Resines started, who the first day caught it, and then everyone fell except Loles León”, Santiago Segura told. “It was terrible. I have never had such a bad time logistically on a shoot, because there is a shooting plan in which the actors have their dates, the locations have their dates…”, he added.

Santiago Segura has revealed the conversation he had with Antonio Resines when he was admitted to the Gregorio Marañón. “He was the grandfather in the movie, but in addition to being an actor he is a friend and I was worried about his health. So I asked him if we were waiting for him and he answered me from the ICU and told me to do what we deemed appropriate because he was waiting to get out of the hospital but He did not know in what state he was going to do it. And the day after telling him the name of his substitute, they intubated him, “he said.