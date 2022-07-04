Dwayne Johnson and that physical defect that made him embarrassed. What did the actor do?

Dwayne Johnson, known to most by the acronym of The Rock, is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood. The former WWE boxer has over time become a world-renowned actor, starring in countless films, including The Scorpion King and the most recent remake of Jumanji. But what the actor has always struggled to say around is that he too has resorted to cosmetic surgery and not to alter his physical appearance, but to improve a physical defect that made him extremely embarrassed.

Dwayne Johnson and the physical defect that embarrassed him

Dwayne Johnson is also famous for his sculpted physical appearance, achieved with great sacrifice. But as he himself stated, the actor has had problems with his own body in the past, so much so that he resorted to plastic surgery for a very abnormal body part for a man. Yet Dwayne Johnson chose surgery for breast surgery. It all goes back to the early 2000s, a period in which the actor felt a sense of incompleteness as he felt embarrassed to walk around with his chest. He therefore decided to resort to breast reduction to reduce the fat mass of his pectorals. That operation – which to some may seem like just the whim of a famous person who maintains his body with maniacal care – has allowed Johnson to have more confidence in himself. Not only that, this “transformation” has also benefited the work of Dwayne Johnson, who has managed to get many more job offers. Since then, the actor has had many requests for films, such as The Mummy Returns, Fast & Furious, Hercules – The Warrior, A Spy and a Half, Jumanji – Welcome to the Jungle, Baywatch, Family Down and many others.