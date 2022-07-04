Drake sang ‘I Want It That Way’ along with the Backstreet Boys

The Backstreet Boys and Drake monopolize the scene

During the concert, i Backstreet Boys they announced to the audience the arrival of a “new sixth member”, immediately arousing great curiosity. Fans, however, at the sight of Drake they were definitely blown away, exploding in a roar of joy. The band and the rapper sang I Want It That Way, one of the most iconic songs of the Backstreet Boys, written in 1999, thus giving a magical moment to the audience in Toronto. At the end of the song, Drake said goodbye thus allowing the band, composed of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Litrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson, to continue the show. The Backstreet Boys are currently traveling all over the world for DNA World Tour, the continuation of the concerts that began in 2019 and then stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The name of the tour is inspired by the band’s latest album, called proprio DNAreleased in 2019 and which marked their return after 6 years from In a World like This of 2013.