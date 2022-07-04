Drake sang ‘I Want It That Way’ along with the Backstreet Boys
Saturday 2 July i Backstreet Boysa band born in the 90s, were the protagonists of a concert in Toronto, one of the many stages of the 2022 tour. Surprisingly, he presented himself on stage Drakerapper born in Toronto, who sang with the group.
The Backstreet Boys and Drake monopolize the scene
During the concert, i Backstreet Boys they announced to the audience the arrival of a “new sixth member”, immediately arousing great curiosity. Fans, however, at the sight of Drake they were definitely blown away, exploding in a roar of joy. The band and the rapper sang I Want It That Way, one of the most iconic songs of the Backstreet Boys, written in 1999, thus giving a magical moment to the audience in Toronto. At the end of the song, Drake said goodbye thus allowing the band, composed of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Litrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson, to continue the show. The Backstreet Boys are currently traveling all over the world for DNA World Tour, the continuation of the concerts that began in 2019 and then stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The name of the tour is inspired by the band’s latest album, called proprio DNAreleased in 2019 and which marked their return after 6 years from In a World like This of 2013.
Where to follow the Backstreet Boys
The group will stop next October 22 in Italy, precisely in Casalecchio di Reno in the province of Bologna, but will experience an autumn full of performances. Let’s remember them in chronological order:
- Tuesday 4th October 2022 – WikiCenter, Madrid (Spain)
- Thursday 6 October 2022 – Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona (Spain)
- Sunday 9 October 2022 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam (Netherlands)
- Monday 10 October 2022 – LANXESS Arena, Cologne (Germany)
- Wednesday 12 October 2022 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin (Germany)
- Thursday 13 October 2022 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin (Germany)
- Saturday 15 October 2022 – ZAG Arena, Hannover (Germany)
- Monday 17 October 2022 – SAP Arena, Mannheim (Germany)
- Tuesday 18th October 2022 – SAP Arena, Mannheim (Germany)
- Thursday 20 October 2022 – Olympiahalle, Munich (Germany)
- Friday 21 October 2022 – Olympiahalle, Munich (Germany)
- Saturday 22nd October 2022 – Unipol Arena, Casalecchio di Reno (BO)
- Monday 24 October 2022 – Barclays Arena, Hamburg (Germany)
- Tuesday 25 October 2022 – Barclays Arena, Hamburg (Germany)
- Thursday 27 October 2022 – Hallenstadion, Zurich (Switzerland)
- Saturday 29 October 2022 – Tauron Arena Krakow, Krakow (Poland)
- Sunday 30 October 2022 – Quarterback Immobilien Arena (Germany)
- Monday 31 October 2022 – LANXESS Arena, Cologne (Germany)
- Friday 4th November 2022 – Westfalenhalle, Dortmund (Germany)
- Thursday 10 November 2022 – Antwerps Sportpaleis, Merksem (Belgium)