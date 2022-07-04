Does Steven Spielberg appear in the movie?

Spielberg posing on the shark made for the film. | Universal Pictures

Film directors take advantage of some of their films to make a small appearance in the staging. There are some who appear in all his productions, while others have never made a cameo, and in between these two types is steven spielbergwho although he is not known for making appearances in a row all the time, he does enjoy doing them from time to time.

Some of his cameos have been obvious, while others have to pay special attention to the movie. Such is the case of ”Shark”, Spielberg’s first blockbuster from 1975, where he makes one of the hardest-to-find cameos in all of movie history. The film still holds its own today, with its compelling characters, iconic soundtrack, and visual effects keeping it a classic.

Where does Steven Spielberg appear in Jaws?

As a great white shark terrorizes the shores of Amity, a sleepy vacation island, Police Chief Martin Brody teams up with marine scientist Matt Hooper to help take down the giant fish. But with their lack of fishing skills, they are forced to seek the help of the eccentric fisherman Quint. During his journey aboard the Orca, Quint uses a radio to keep in touch with land.

Shark attack scene on Orca. / Source: Universal Pictures



Unbeknownst to Brody and Hooper, Quint often ignores the radio to keep everyone focused on the prize: the shark hunt. Right at this point in the middle of the movie, the great white shark makes its first appearance to the sailors, and they try to harpoon it with barrels to track it down. As Brody and Hooper struggle to catch the shark, Quint receives a message on the radio from the voice of Steven Spielberg himself.

While they are loading the harpoon, you can hear on the radio ” “This is the light station from Amity Point to Orca. Orca, go ahead.” Quint picks up the radio and reports as the man on the other end of the phone explains, “I have Mrs. Martin Brody here,” hoping to get in touch with her husband. However, the voice on the radio is none other than that of Spielberg, who took this role to be part of “Jaws” in a small cameo.

Of course, it is obvious to think that this appearance of Spielberg only occurs in the English version of the film, since in the Spanish dubbing it is completely lost, as it is merely a voice participation. Currently, the movie “Jaws” is available on the Netflix streaming platform.