Details of the meeting headed by Stephanie McMahon before Money in the Bank

Few hours ago, WWE held the Premium Live Event Money in the Bank from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the moments prior to the official broadcasts of the show, various news portals close to the company reported that a backstage meeting headlined by Stephanie McMahon.

Thanks to the portal Fightful Select, new details related to what happened behind the scenes have been revealed. Stephanie conducted this talk alongside WWE President Nick Khan and CBO Paul Levesque (Triple H). The three names result from a positive reception among the company’s workers, which is why this meeting had a good atmosphere among those involved.

Stephanie played a variety of songs before the majority of superstars who were going to participate tonight at the event. In addition to opening up about the latest developments in the back office, the interim CEO confirmed to her talent that Triple H “is back” in his roles full time within WWE. On the other hand, he clarified that the doors of his office will always be open to respond to any request or complaint.

The meeting ended with a thank you from Stephanie to those who listened to her words. The backstage reception to this situation was described as “unanimously positive”. It is well known that after the PLE, the McMahon-Levesque family traveled to the T-Mobile Center where UFC 276 was held.

