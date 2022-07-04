debunks Alexa’s “creepy” trend

a creepy trend Alexa, Amazon’s smart device, has caused a stir on social networks.

Amazon has become one of the most valuable properties, managing to generate net income of 400 million US dollars in 2021.

Amazon Echo Dot or Alexa devices exceeded the figure of 100 million units sold in 2021.

Influencers from all over the world have shared a creepy trend using Alexa. This viral challenge consists of saying the words “Alexa, take care of the girl” and wait for the terrifying response of the device.

Amazon EchoDot It has become one of the company’s most important bets, so a function like this could directly affect some users. For this reason, some users have taken the time to seek to deny this potentially dangerous trend.

Amazon is a leading company in the market, being one of the most successful companies in each sector of the market in which it has entered.

In fact, according to data provided by the company itself, Amazon continues to experience increases in its net income generated. Such has been the case, which in 2021 estimates to have exceeded 400 million US dollars. This was a registered historical mark eight times more important than that of a decade ago.

Let’s put it to the test: debunks “creepy” trend by Alexa

a recent trend has surfaced and this time it involves the Amazon Echo Dot smart device. Spanish-speaking users have shared videos about a dangerous challenge where supposedly, in the style of series like Black Mirror, by telling your device the words “Alexa, take care of the girl”, it begins to make strange and terrifying noises. Some videos report him saying things like “Hey, come over to the window. I want to see you”, in addition to showing noises and laughter that are difficult to decipher.

According to the Collins dictionarythe word is considered trend as that which is new or different. On the other hand, setting a trend means doing something that becomes accepted or fashionable, and that many other people copy. The latter is important because not all trends they are usually safe.

@alexin_ofnox_sy_tt @staryuukiii try the: “Alexa babysit😳😳”ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ#staryuukiii #bunnyarny #xyzbca #alexa #CapCut ♬ Steven Universe – L.Dre

Given this, some users turned to their trusted tiktoker, “Let’s put it to the test”, who, as its name implies, is dedicated to denying viral videos that could create an impact among consumers. In this case, the impact would be negative, because being a device within the reach of the whole family, it is not known what use could be given to this discovery.

This is what the famous tiktoker had to say about the creepy Alexa trend:

@pongamoslo_a_proba I tested if it’s true about “Alexa takes care of the girl” #verdadomentira #curiosidades #pongamosloaprob ♬ original sound – Let’s put it to the test

The influencer commented that, no matter how hard he tried, Alexa didn’t really make any of these noises shared by users in previous days. According to several users, the function has already been disabled, however, some others point out that it was false from the beginning.

This could be compared to the incident in the United States just over six months ago, where apparently a function of Amazon suggested people do the “penny trend”. This dangerous challenge consisted of touching the ends of a not completely connected cable with a coin. According to what was recorded in the local media, this challenge could have been expensive for the company after it was suggested to a girl.

Amazon’s presence in the market

Alexa is a virtual assistance technology device developed by Amazon that exists with the aim of making it easier for users to interact with the devices linked to the tool.

Alexa has different skills which are extra functions that can be shared with smart devices. These are just like apps that are installed on mobile devices, except that they are installed from the Alexa Skills store, in the official Amazon Alexa app.

According to specialized studies, as of January 2021, the skill count for Amazon Alexa increased to 80,111 in the United States.

For this reason, the Amazon Echo Dot has been one of the favorites of the brand’s loyal consumers since its release.

Also, in 2019, Dave Limp, vice president of devices and services at Amazon, confirmed that devices that respond to the name of Alexa surpassed the figure of 100 million units sold.

As a conclusion, we could think that, yes, the trends They can be dangerous if there is no supervision of a responsible adult. However, it is just as important to check that a function is true and not to believe everything that is mentioned on social networks.

