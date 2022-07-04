Culture | broken flowers

The other day I was watching Once upon a time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino and seeing that beautiful film not only about cinema but also about one of the most beautiful films of male friendship that I have ever seen and seeing it I felt a great nostalgia, something curious for a person of 24 years like me, but seeing it I felt that, I felt that we had lost something, that spirit of freedom, that desire for rebellion, a rebellion that spread to the culture of writing with people like Ken Kesey, Allen Ginsberg, Norman Mailer, Tom Wolfe or Hunter S Thompson, to the movies with people like Dennis Hooper, Hal Ashby, Francis Ford Coppola or Martin Scorsese or actors and actresses like Jane Fonda, Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton, Jon Voight, Dustin Hoffman or Meryl Streep who were neither leading men nor pin ups or the music with groups like The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Mamas and The Papas, The Who or Pink Floyd or geniuses like Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin or Elvis Presley.

Culture as the engine and reflection of social changes, but it’s not all rosy either and you realize that in reality that much-desired freedom was also a place full of demons and traps, you realize that drugs no longer satisfy, sex It is no longer pleasant, hedonism tires, and the flowers and doves no longer have an effect and you see how at the end of the film DiCaprio and Pitt prevent the death of Sharon Tate, but you see that this ending is unreal, a melancholic and beautiful ending but false since Tate’s murder was not only a terrible crime at the hands of “The Family” led by a failed musician and drug addict with messianic pretensions named Charles Manson but also exemplifies the terrible and sinister end of a dream that was already mortally wounded before that massacre, as one of the great American novels of the 20th century explains, Calm Bikers and Raging Bulls by Peter Biskind about the revolutionary New Hollywood cinema, and then you start to realize that that time was a wonderful time but to a certain extent it was something unreal and that it was not extrapolated to other places in the world beyond America.

And that despite the fact that the Vietnam War was a terrible and unjustifiable war, that blacks, women and minorities lived in a state of permanent injustice, the assassinations of the Kennedys, Luther King and Malcolm X had sunk the country in a labyrinth of confusion, America was a pit of corruption, CIA plumbers were trying to partition Watergate, Richard Nixon’s lies, moral corruption was rampant. But in Europe we realized that we need something more than joints, LSD and free love since, except for the United Kingdom, Italy and France, most of Europe was still suffering the aftermath of World War II, demonstrating that the battles of mostly Marxist ideas they reflected a struggle for the improvement of the rights of the working class, freedom of expression, pacifism or feminism that also left a curious paradox in place while those ideas in the US were born from freedom of action and influenced by a certain social anarchism influenced by the beatnik movement in Europe.

Criticizing the invasion of the State, the action in Europe was much more hierarchical, an example being May 1968, since despite being some young university students who began to demonstrate for the growing authoritarianism of the war hero De Gaulle, that struggle in the background was a fight promoted and articulated by the French Communist Party and not so much by the Socialists led by the most progressive, but basically no less conservative Mitterrand and you see how those young people instead of pigeons have red books of a Chinese man with the face of a calm grandfather onion Chinese restaurant owner named Mao Zedong, who alone has starved more than 20 million people in his country by removing that, nothing.

And what happens then? that the struggle of those bourgeois communist students who want to change the world and throw cobblestones means nothing until the real workers of the Citroën factory show up who think that those long-haired people don’t know what they’re fighting for, mainly because they don’t live the reason for that fight being an image closer to those of those hedonistic and idealistic adolescents of the magnificent movie dreamers that of the workers of the monumental Germinal showing the division between the bourgeois left and the proletarian left, because at the end of the day it is not Jean Luc Godard who returns to the factory and in the end Abbie Hoffman committed suicide perhaps disappointed because he was unable to get off the world and Syd Barrett went crazy among colored stars.

But going back to Tarantino in it, we see how the director creates a brilliant and nostalgic artifice through an enormous photography and a formidable artistic direction. What is cinema, if not? but we see in Cliff and Rick a certain melancholy and a sense of failure, something that is clearly seen in that sad sequence in which the agent who plays Al Pacino tells DiCaprio that he is out of date, that they have killed him too many times , that the public has left him aside, because they no longer find him interesting and that now what he sells are the spaghetti westerns where the hero is not moral but someone who does not care about everything and who sees that heroism is not born of values ​​but of the circumstances, and that it is curious and paradoxical that at a time when the immorality of society was criticized. The main heroes of the films of this new Hollywood were immoral and apathetic beings and that now that society is more immoral and hypocritical than ever, what culture precisely asks for is morality, a false morality after all.