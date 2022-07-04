Cristiano Ronaldo, shock news from Spain: “He is negotiating with Barcelona”

Cristiano Ronaldo with the club shirt, symbol of his eternal rival, Leo Messi. It looks like fantasy football for the Spanish newspaper As is a concrete hypothesis: “Cr7 on the Barcelona table”. The Portuguese prosecutor, Jorge Mendes, met the president blaugrana Joan Laporta and they also discussed the possible transfer of Ronaldo. According to As, is a track that had already been evaluated last summer, but jumped due to the difficult economic conditions of Barca. What time is looking for a first tip: the arrival of Robert Lewandowski is getting complicated and Jorge Mendes would have tried to propose Cr7.

The certainty is that Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester: today he did not show up at the first workout seasonal. At 37, the Portuguese star is looking for a team to win with immediately. Barcelona instead want a penalty area killer. It would be the perfect marriage, were it not for the past as a symbol of Real Madrid. And who knows how the Blaugrana fans, who have been orphaned by Messi for a year, would take it. Eventually the circle could close with the passage of Lewandowski al Barca and Cr7 al Bayern. Or the market could take other unpredictable paths. Meanwhile the Rome stay at the window.